Mirae Asset Global Investments Has Raised Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Share Value Rose; Aperio Group Trimmed Stake in Orix (IX) by $1.50 Million

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 41.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 35,480 shares as the company's stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 121,331 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.47M, up from 85,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $136.56. About 1.53 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

Aperio Group Llc decreased its stake in Orix Corp (IX) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc sold 21,112 shares as the company's stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 272,413 shares of the diversified financial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.58 million, down from 293,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Orix Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $18.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $71.04. About 7,138 shares traded. ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) has declined 16.17% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.17% the S&P500.

More notable recent ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "ORIX Submits Form 20-F for Filing for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance" on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About International Paper Company (IP) – Yahoo Finance" published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Avolon Orders 140 CFM LEAP-1A Engines to Power 70 A320neo Family Aircraft – Yahoo Finance" on June 18, 2019.

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06B and $23.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX) by 183,313 shares to 535,434 shares, valued at $7.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 12,596 shares in the quarter, for a total of 469,072 shares, and has risen its stake in National Instrs Corp (NASDAQ:NATI).

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74B and $13.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mitsubishi Ufj Finl Group In (NYSE:MTU) by 86,170 shares to 29,415 shares, valued at $146,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colony Cap Inc New by 840,869 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,329 shares, and cut its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).