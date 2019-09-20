Mirae Asset Global Investments Has Raised Its Equifax (EFX) Holding; Alliancebernstein Holding LP (AB)’s Sentiment Is 1

Alliancebernstein Holding LP (AB) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.08, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 51 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 51 trimmed and sold holdings in Alliancebernstein Holding LP. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 15.21 million shares, up from 14.34 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Alliancebernstein Holding LP in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 36 Increased: 35 New Position: 16.

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased Equifax Inc (EFX) stake by 46.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mirae Asset Global Investments acquired 4,136 shares as Equifax Inc (EFX)’s stock rose 11.75%. The Mirae Asset Global Investments holds 12,940 shares with $1.75 million value, up from 8,804 last quarter. Equifax Inc now has $17.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $141.12. About 166,517 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 14/03/2018 – Love it! After $EFX internal investigation CLEARED execs of insider trading ahead of breach announcement, @SEC_Enforcement charges CIO w/ insider trading. Not a coincidence after all; 14/03/2018 – SEC: Former Equifax Exec Charged With Insider Trading; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS BEGOR IS ELIGIBLE FOR AN ANNUAL INCENTIVE BONUS OF 100% OF HIS ANNUAL BASE SALARY; 04/04/2018 – JUDGE REJECTS EQUIFAX INC EFX.N MOTION TO DISMISS LAWSUIT BY MASSACHUSETTS OVER DATA BREACH -COURT PAPERS; 14/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SEC SAYS U.S. ATTORNEY’S OFFICE FOR THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF GEORGIA ALSO FILED CRIMINAL CHARGES AGAINST FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE JUN YING (CORRECTS NAME); 03/05/2018 – EQUIFAX – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING POLITICAL CONTRIBUTIONS DISCLOSURE DID NOT PASS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – BOARD HAS CONCLUDED CEO SEARCH PROCESS AND APPOINTED MARK BEGOR AS CEO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 16; 26/04/2018 – Success of Neustar International Security Council Spurs North American Expansion; 21/03/2018 – Equifax: Selander Makes Board 12 Directors; 16/05/2018 – SLAUGHTER CITES SMITH’S CONFLICTS EXTENDING BEYOND EQUIFAX

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold EFX shares while 126 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 109.89 million shares or 0.25% more from 109.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 2.18M shares. Metropolitan Life holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 19,611 shares. Stifel Fincl reported 0.01% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Shapiro Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 1,800 shares stake. Trust Of Vermont holds 0% or 215 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Moreover, Guggenheim Ltd has 0.01% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 8,003 shares. New Jersey-based Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership has invested 1.02% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Montag A & Assoc Incorporated holds 79,048 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund holds 0.07% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) or 2,520 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability has 879,388 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 0.06% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Mackay Shields Lc invested in 18,362 shares. Kbc Grp Nv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). National Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) stake by 22,291 shares to 59,279 valued at $8.12M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 9,933 shares and now owns 53,410 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) was reduced too.

More notable recent Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Equifax partners with Urjanet for alternative data – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Equifax Asks: Would you Fib on a Mortgage Application? – GlobeNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Equifax (EFX), Urjanet announce global partnership that empowers consumers and businesses to share their payment data – StreetInsider.com” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Credit Bureaus And What They Do With Your Credit – Benzinga” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $2.84 billion. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It has a 12.61 P/E ratio. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, firms, and other business entities.

More important recent AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “8%+ Dividend With Upside For AllianceBernstein Holding – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “5 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy – Yahoo Finance”, Prnewswire.com published: “AB Announces August 31, 2019 Assets Under Management – PRNewswire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AllianceBernstein goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co holds 6.9% of its portfolio in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. for 1.59 million shares. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc owns 177,135 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Foundry Partners Llc has 0.71% invested in the company for 607,538 shares. The California-based Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc has invested 0.65% in the stock. Knott David M, a New York-based fund reported 50,500 shares.

Analysts await AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 8.70% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.69 per share. AB’s profit will be $60.80 million for 11.69 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.