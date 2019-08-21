Mirae Asset Global Investments Has Raised Its Cerner (CERN) Holding by $968,031 as Stock Price Rose; As Children’s Place (PLCE) Valuation Declined, Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Increased by $1.37 Million Its Stake

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 17.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 16,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 114,650 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.54 million, up from 97,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $71.79. About 289,816 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – REPURCHASE WILL BE FUNDED FROM WORKING CAPITAL; 16/05/2018 – Crisp Regional Health, Inc. Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q REV. $1.29B, EST. $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 58C; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 23/05/2018 – FierceHealth: Exclusive update on @UIHealth fight between @Cerner and Epic. Epic CEO Judy Faulkner says total costs for #EHR; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner HealtheIntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 21/05/2018 – CERNER ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – CERNER SEES FY REV. $5.33B TO $5.45B, EST. $5.52B

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Children’s Place Inc (PLCE) by 22.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 14,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% . The institutional investor held 76,722 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46 million, up from 62,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Children’s Place Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.54% or $5.1 during the last trading session, reaching $72.91. About 3.44M shares traded or 451.89% up from the average. The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has declined 19.15% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PLCE News: 17/05/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC PLCE.O FY SHR VIEW $8.16, REV VIEW $1.91 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Backs FY Adj EPS $7.95-Adj EPS $8.20; 20/03/2018 – THE CHILDRENS PLACE INC – SIGNED EXCLUSIVE LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR GREATER CHINA MARKET, WITH ZHEJIANG SEMIR GARMENT CO. LTD, PARENT OF BALABALA; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – SEES NEW $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind StoneMor Partners, Carvana, Children’s Place, Orchids Paper Products, Aerojet Rock; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Sees FY Sales $1.92B-$1.935B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Children’s Place Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLCE); 20/03/2018 – Children’s Place Increases Authorized Stk Repurchases by $250M; 17/05/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – 2018 GUIDANCE ASSUMES A COMPARABLE RETAIL SALES INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY 3.5% TO 4.5%; 20/03/2018 – The Children’s Place Might Better Off With a Bigger Dividend, Fewer Buybacks — Barron’s Blog

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cerner (CERN) Down 1.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on March 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cerner Is A Clear-Cut Growth Story, Investors Need To Remain Patient – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CERN: Insiders vs. Shorts – Nasdaq” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 24, 2019 : FB, PYPL, NOW, LVS, SU, TSLA, F, XLNX, ORLY, CERN, ALGN, AMP – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MDRX vs. CERN: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

More notable recent The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Children’s Place Falls 15% After Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Children’s Place (PLCE) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does The Children’s Place, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PLCE) Balance Sheet Tell Us About It? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The Children’s Place Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Children’s Place, Inc. (PLCE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 13, 2018.