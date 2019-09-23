Mirae Asset Global Investments Has Lowered Its Alleghany Del (Y) Position; Resonant (RESN) SI Increased By 5.83%

Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) had an increase of 5.83% in short interest. RESN’s SI was 2.61M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.83% from 2.46M shares previously. With 135,700 avg volume, 19 days are for Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN)’s short sellers to cover RESN’s short positions. The stock decreased 5.62% or $0.1715 during the last trading session, reaching $2.8785. About 177,510 shares traded or 28.52% up from the average. Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) has declined 45.63% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RESN News: 06/03/2018 – PARK CITY CAPITAL REPORTS DIRECTOR NOMINEES FOR RESONANT; 06/03/2018 – Park City Cap Will Nominate 6 Director Candidates at Resonant’s Annual Meeting; 06/03/2018 – Park City Cap Owns 5.2% of the Shrs of Resonant Inc; 02/04/2018 – RESONANT INC – SETTLED PROXY CONTEST PREVIOUSLY INITIATED BY PARK CITY CAPITAL WITH RESPECT TO RESONANT’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 25/05/2018 – Resonant Presenting at Conference May 30; 06/03/2018 – Resonant Comments on Nomination of Directors From Park City Capital LLC; 06/03/2018 – Resonant: Unfortunate That Park City Is Launching a Proxy Contest at This Time; 06/03/2018 – Park City Believes the Resonant Bd Has Failed to Achieve a Stk Price for the Co That Reflects the True Value of the Company’s Technology; 27/04/2018 – Resonant Design Engineer, Andy Guyette, Wins Prestigious “Microwave Prize” from Microwave Theory and Techniques Society; 06/03/2018 – RESONANT – CONFIRMED CO RECEIVED NOTICE FROM PARK CITY CAPITAL LLC OF ITS NOMINATION OF SIX INDIVIDUALS FOR ELECTION TO CO’S BOARD

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased Alleghany Corp Del (Y) stake by 73.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 1,140 shares as Alleghany Corp Del (Y)’s stock rose 4.39%. The Mirae Asset Global Investments holds 410 shares with $279,000 value, down from 1,550 last quarter. Alleghany Corp Del now has $11.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $778.28. About 23,607 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.00 million activity. $1.00 million worth of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) was bought by Fox Michael J.

More notable recent Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 09/03/2019: MAMS, PHUN, RESN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “60 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “30 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Resonant Inc., a late-stage development company, creates software tools, and intellectual property and licensable blocks that enable the development of filter creates for radio frequency front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $85.13 million. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters. It currently has negative earnings. The firm develops duplexer, a single-band filter design for mobile devices; and multiplexer filter creates for two or more bands to address the carrier aggregation, as well as reconfigurable filter creates for various RF frequency bands.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 5 investors sold Resonant Inc. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 2.88 million shares or 24.31% more from 2.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 19,985 were accumulated by Private Advisor Ltd. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN). National Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 12,000 shares. 28,225 were accumulated by Raymond James &. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp stated it has 0% in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN). 248,250 are held by Sigma Planning. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.26% or 484,565 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Northern Corp has 47,366 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Mngmt Lc reported 190,219 shares stake. Blackrock holds 354,507 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Llp holds 0% or 94,380 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) for 259 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 23,196 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,391 shares.

More notable recent Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wayfair: Underappreciated Powerhouse – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pinterest: The Only Way To Go Is Down – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Update: Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Stock Gained 63% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Jakks Pacific considers sale to Jazwares parent – L.A. Biz” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased Huya Inc stake by 1.61M shares to 3.35M valued at $82.67M in 2019Q2. It also upped Momo Inc stake by 530,255 shares and now owns 700,418 shares. Spdr Series Trust (CWB) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Alleghany Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:Y), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alleghany Corporation Common Stock has $90000 highest and $70000 lowest target. $800’s average target is 2.79% above currents $778.28 stock price. Alleghany Corporation Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained it with “Market Outperform” rating and $70000 target in Wednesday, May 8 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, September 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold Y shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.55 million shares or 0.92% less from 11.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcclain Value Lc owns 4,703 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt invested in 900 shares. Asset reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Anchor Advsr Lc holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 43,854 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 4,300 shares. Howe Rusling has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Profund Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 1,180 shares. Earnest Prtn Llc owns 7 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.08% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 12,220 shares. Markston International Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 12,945 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Sys has 17,400 shares. 3,339 were reported by First Republic Invest Mngmt. Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp holds 0.7% or 80,079 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $992,885 activity. 1,485 shares valued at $992,885 were bought by Tyler Lauren M on Friday, May 10.

Analysts await Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $6.86 EPS, up 741.12% or $7.93 from last year’s $-1.07 per share. Y’s profit will be $98.99M for 28.36 P/E if the $6.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $12.40 actual EPS reported by Alleghany Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.68% negative EPS growth.