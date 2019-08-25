Mirae Asset Global Investments Has Lowered Holding in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by $515,256 as Stock Price Rose; As Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (CVCY) Stock Value Rose, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Cut Its Stake

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 54.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 9,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 7,654 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $430,000, down from 16,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $57.93. About 1.16 million shares traded or 9.40% up from the average. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 09/04/2018 – U.S. airline industry boasts overall improvements -study; 22/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR EXECUTIVES COMMENT AT WOLFE TRANSPORT CONFERENCE; 13/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP – EXPECT 2018 FULL YEAR IMPACT OF AGREEMENT REACHED WITH FLIGHT ATTENDANTS ON APRIL 3 TO BE ABOUT $30 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Alaska Air Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 The Points Guy Names Alaska Airlines Number One Airline In America For Second Consecutive Year; Hawaiian Named America’s Worst Airline; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group March Load Factor 84.9%, Down 0.5 Points; 04/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC ALK.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.32/SHR; 17/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR SEES NO CURRENT OPERATING IMPACT FROM VOLCANO: EMAIL; 03/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group to Announce Financial Results; 03/05/2018 – ALASKA AIRLINES ANNOUNCES OFFICE EXPANSION NEAR SEA-TAC AIRPORT

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (CVCY) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 33,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The hedge fund held 715,417 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.99M, down from 748,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $19. About 12,082 shares traded. Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) has declined 1.33% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCY News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Central Valley Community Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVCY); 22/03/2018 – Interior-Reclam: Reclamation updates 2018 Central Valley Project water allocations for North of Delta and Friant contractors; 23/03/2018 – DEFH: March 23, 2018 – FEH Council to hold public hearing on civil rights in California’s Central Valley on April 20, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Fresno NBC Affiliate, KSEE 24, to Produce California Gubernatorial Debate LIVE in the Central Valley, Broadcast Statewide; 26/03/2018 – DEFH: Notice and Agenda for Public Hearing on Civil Rights in California’s Central Valley April 20, 2018 10:00 a.m; 26/04/2018 – WA State Auditor: Central Valley Ambulance Authority Financial 4/26/2018 – 4/26/2018; 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP CVCY.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.38; 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY HAS AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO CLOSE ITS TRACY BRANCH OFFICE; 21/03/2018 – Interior-Reclam: Reclamation releases final environmental documents for six San Luis Unit Central Valley Project interim renewa; 19/04/2018 – Central Valley Community Raises Dividend to 7c

Analysts await Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 11.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CVCY’s profit will be $4.98M for 12.84 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Central Valley Community Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.78% negative EPS growth.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $43,199 activity. Shares for $4,927 were bought by Kinross David A.

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.35 EPS, up 23.04% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.91 per share. ALK’s profit will be $289.68 million for 6.16 P/E if the $2.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

