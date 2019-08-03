Mirae Asset Global Investments Has Lifted Synopsys (SNPS) Holding By $412,110; Massachusetts Financial Services Company Increased Smucker J M Co (SJM) Position

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased Synopsys Inc (SNPS) stake by 9.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mirae Asset Global Investments acquired 3,615 shares as Synopsys Inc (SNPS)’s stock rose 10.55%. The Mirae Asset Global Investments holds 41,693 shares with $4.79 million value, up from 38,078 last quarter. Synopsys Inc now has $19.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.39% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $129.35. About 1.03M shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Announces Industry’s Most Comprehensive Automotive ISO 26262 Certification for Design Platform; 03/05/2018 – Cambricon Selects Synopsys HAPS for Next-Generation Artificial Intelligence Processor Product; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS ANNOUNCES ACCELERATED BUYBACK PACT WITH WELLS FARGO; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Rev $760M-$785M; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Accelerates Development of Renesas R-Car V3H SoC that Achieves Cutting-edge Computer Vision; 08/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS – COLLABORATION WITH SAMSUNG FOUNDRY TO DEVELOP DESIGNWARE FOUNDATION IP FOR SAMSUNG’S 8-NANOMETER LOW POWER PLUS FINFET PROCESS TECHNOLOGY; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Technology Conference; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $3.07 BLN TO $3.1 BLN; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys’ John Rogers Named SPIE Fellow

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased Smucker J M Co (SJM) stake by 6.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Massachusetts Financial Services Company acquired 235,484 shares as Smucker J M Co (SJM)’s stock declined 9.25%. The Massachusetts Financial Services Company holds 4.12 million shares with $480.05M value, up from 3.89 million last quarter. Smucker J M Co now has $12.79B valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $112.15. About 581,770 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – COMPANY EXPECTS TO INCUR APPROXIMATELY $50 MLN IN ONE-TIME COSTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION; 06/03/2018 – Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 06/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER CO. REPORTS TERMINATION OF PACT TO BUY WESSON; 24/05/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC – BELGYA CURRENTLY SERVES AS VICE CHAIR AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY; 05/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER SAYS REVIEWING COMPLAINT, WORKING WITH CONAGRA; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – INTENDS TO CONTINUE ITS EVALUATION OF ROLE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS WITHIN ITS PORTFOLIO; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in J.M. Smucker; 06/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER CO.: TERMINATION OF PACT TO BUY WESSON® OIL; 24/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 10 Days; 01/05/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Barry C. Dunaway, Head of Pet Food and Pet Snacks, to Retire

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased Kite Rlty Group Tr (NYSE:KRG) stake by 48,758 shares to 617,114 valued at $9.87 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (HYG) stake by 31,370 shares and now owns 96,580 shares. Total S A (NYSE:TOT) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Synopsys had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) rating on Wednesday, April 10. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $135 target.

More notable recent Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Synopsys (SNPS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Synopsys, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Synopsys Silicon Valley Science & Technology Outreach Foundation Celebrates 20th Anniversary – PRNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Synopsys and Ponemon Release New Study Highlighting Software Security Practices and Challenges in the Financial Services Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The MOSIS Service Selects Synopsys’ IC Validator for Large-scale FinFET SoCs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.21% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.44% or 50,100 shares. Invesco has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Mai holds 12,593 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt has 229,294 shares. New York-based Bancorp Of New York Mellon has invested 0.03% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Bb&T owns 0.03% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 16,105 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.03% or 29,786 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 708,602 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insur reported 24,586 shares. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 4,743 shares. The Ohio-based James Invest Rech has invested 0.05% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Sigma Counselors Inc holds 43,072 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.09% or 152,275 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 6,000 shares. First Republic Invest Inc owns 17,481 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.05% or 27,709 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 28,464 shares. Highlander Capital Lc reported 327 shares stake. California Employees Retirement Sys invested in 674,437 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Gamco Inc Et Al has invested 0.18% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Eqis Cap Mgmt Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Colonial Trust Advisors has 2,150 shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 34,708 shares in its portfolio. Prudential has invested 0.08% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Moller invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Shelter Ins Retirement Plan stated it has 1.63% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Shell Asset Mngmt Communication stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Covington Capital Mngmt has 0.11% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 15,714 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. J.M. Smucker had 15 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold”. Credit Suisse upgraded The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) on Monday, April 8 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, June 7. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 27. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Citigroup. The stock of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, June 7 by Morgan Stanley.