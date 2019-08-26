Mirae Asset Global Investments Has Lifted Ameriprise Finl (AMP) Holding By $351,488; Shorts at Inpixon (INPX) Raised By 13.41%

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) had an increase of 13.41% in short interest. INPX’s SI was 475,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 13.41% from 419,200 shares previously. With 1.80M avg volume, 0 days are for Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s short sellers to cover INPX’s short positions. The SI to Inpixon’s float is 7.44%. The stock increased 3.09% or $0.0051 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1701. About 1.50M shares traded. Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) has declined 91.70% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.70% the S&P500.

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) stake by 61.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mirae Asset Global Investments acquired 2,746 shares as Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP)’s stock declined 0.74%. The Mirae Asset Global Investments holds 7,198 shares with $922,000 value, up from 4,452 last quarter. Ameriprise Finl Inc now has $16.48B valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $125.89. About 258,717 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 13/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC REPORTS 11.95 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Estimates 2018 Adj Operating Effective Tax Rate 17% to 19%; 28/03/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL CUTS KINEPOLIS HOLDING TO LESS THAN 3%; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Net $594M; 30/04/2018 – ‘It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride’ for AMP investors: Morningstar; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Beats Earnings Expectations, Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $3.70, EST. $3.46; 05/03/2018 Columbia Threadneedle Investments Launches Columbia Overseas Core Fund; 09/04/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle Investments Expands Municipal Bond Offerings; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – INCREASED COMPANY’S QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 8 PERCENT, OR $0.07 PER DILUTED SHARE, TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) stake by 17,696 shares to 359,094 valued at $22.87 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mimecast Ltd stake by 19,046 shares and now owns 37,751 shares. Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold AMP shares while 196 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 100.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 105.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Capital holds 0.02% or 4,247 shares. Mirae Asset Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Edmp reported 12,615 shares stake. 318,126 were reported by Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability. Sei Invests Co invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Tru Fund reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Invesco reported 690,507 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Central Bancorporation Communication reported 260 shares stake. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il accumulated 0.02% or 4,014 shares. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na accumulated 8,175 shares. Optimum Investment Advsrs has 318 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 4,075 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 4,906 shares. Raymond James Associates stated it has 37,591 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 1.15M shares for 0.65% of their portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES (NYSE:AMP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES has $17800 highest and $14500 lowest target. $166’s average target is 31.86% above currents $125.89 stock price. AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES had 12 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, August 20 report. The stock of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 1.

