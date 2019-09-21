Mirae Asset Global Investments Has Increased Its Ladder Cap (LADR) Holding by $2.66 Million; Market Value Declined; As Abbvie Com (ABBV) Share Price Declined, Holder Pioneer Trust Bank N A Has Decreased Its Position by $382,392

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in Ladder Cap Corp (LADR) by 18.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 166,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% . The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.83M, up from 907,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Ladder Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $17.22. About 1.13 million shares traded or 84.55% up from the average. Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has risen 7.43% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical LADR News: 02/05/2018 – Ladder Capital 1Q EPS 53c; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys Into Ladder Capital Class A; 02/05/2018 – Ladder Capital 1Q Net $67.8M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ladder Capital Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LADR); 17/04/2018 – RELATED IS SAID TO WEIGH AN ACTIVIST TAKEOVER OF LADDER CAPITAL; 17/04/2018 – RELATED REAL ESTATE FUND – DETERMINED NOT TO PURSUE ACQUISITION TALKS WITH LADDER CAPITAL AT THIS TIME, WITHDRAWING PROPOSAL TO BUY LADDER CAPITAL; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Ladder Capital; 19/04/2018 – Related Would Face Hurdles in Any Bid to Control Ladder’s Board; 17/04/2018 – Billionaire Ross’s Related Cos. Withdraws Bid for Ladder Capital; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Related weighs takeover after being rebuffed to buy Ladder Capital – Bloomberg

Pioneer Trust Bank N A decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold 5,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 35,742 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60M, down from 41,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 12.97 million shares traded or 11.29% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 17/04/2018 – CYCLACEL’S CYC065 CDK INHIBITOR SHOWS SYNERGY WITH VENETOCLAX; 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony; 16/04/2018 – Shire sells cancer drugs to Servier for $2.4 bln as Takeda circles; 12/04/2018 – Emerging Advanced Resources Could Rock The Canadian Cannabis Industry; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION TO EMA FOR; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Commences Modified ‘Dutch Auction’ Tender Offer Priced at $99/Shr-$114/Sh; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Sees Acquiring 71.4 M Shrs at $105/Shr for Aggregate Cost of $7.5

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74B and $14.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carbon Black Inc by 38,819 shares to 89,333 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global X Fds by 18,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,650 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $49,678 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold LADR shares while 38 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 54.65 million shares or 3.80% less from 56.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A, which manages about $241.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 258 shares to 687 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37B for 7.94 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.