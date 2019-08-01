Mirae Asset Global Investments Has Increased Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Position by $19.43 Million; Gopro (GPRO) Stake Held by Spark Investment Management Llc

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 90.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.73% . The hedge fund held 2.38 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.49M, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $803.37 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.22. About 1.57M shares traded. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has declined 7.03% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.03% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 04/05/2018 – GoPro Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – GoPro Signs Licensing Deal in Effort to Boost Stagnant Revenue; 08/03/2018 – GoPro won’t be snapping selfies with a merger partner anytime soon. The struggling action-camera maker has failed to attract the serious interest of any bidders after hiring JPMorgan last year to explore a possible sale, two sources told The Post; 12/04/2018 – XIAOMI IS SAID TO HAVE WEIGHED OFFER ON GOPRO: THE INFORMATION; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO 1Q REV. $202.3M; EST. $182.2M; 19/03/2018 – EverBank Offers Sports Enthusiasts Chance to Win a Trip to the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail, Colorado; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN 24.3 PCT VS 32.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/03/2018 – GOPRO & JABIL REPORT GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & EQUIPMENT LICENSE; 29/03/2018 – GoPro Launches Entry-Level HERO Camera For $199; 26/04/2018 – GoPro CEO salary slashed to $1 after poor 2017

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (CQP) by 171.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 473,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 750,226 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.46 million, up from 276,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $45.17. About 28,216 shares traded. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) has risen 20.84% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CQP News: 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 27/04/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS DIV TO 55C/SHR, WAS 50C, EST. 52.5C; 04/05/2018 – CQP 1Q REV. $1.59B; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners 1Q Rev $1.59B; 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners, $L.P., LNG: Fire reported yesterday at Sabine Pass #LNG, acc to local fire officials. @Cheniere handled with internal staff – no word yet on extent of damage. Alert updated on @ICIS_energy LNG Edge. – ! $L; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – UNITS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND BORROWER’S EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO PROVIDE FOR ABOUT $1.5 BLN OF INCREMENTAL DEBT COMMITMENTS; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – PLANS TO ISSUE A FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL TO CONTINUE CONSTRUCTION WHICH BEGAN IN LATE 2017 UNDER LIMITED NOTICE TO PROCEED; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 27/04/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS DECLARES BOOST IN QTRLY DISTRIBUTIONS; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners 1Q EBITDA $659M

More notable recent Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Cheniere Partners Announces Substantial Completion of Train 5 at the Sabine Pass Liquefaction Project – Business Wire” on March 08, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Cheniere Rolls Up Subsidiary for 1% Premium – 24/7 Wall St.” published on May 17, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Cheniere Energy, Inc. Stock May Be Your Best Bet for Natural Gas – Investorplace.com” on February 23, 2018. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cheniere Energy Partners: Is It Worth The Money To Invest In This Energy Stock? – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 MLPs That Should Crush the Market in 2018 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: May 17, 2018.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74B and $13.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 20,931 shares to 37,372 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 13,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318,790 shares, and cut its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED).

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd by 50,700 shares to 34,400 shares, valued at $818,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diebold Nxdf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 237,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,600 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI).

