Mirae Asset Global Investments Has Decreased Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) Stake By $3.60 Million; Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Has Trimmed Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Stake

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased Genuine Parts Co (GPC) stake by 1.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 67,400 shares as Genuine Parts Co (GPC)’s stock declined 3.32%. The Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 3.86 million shares with $432.01M value, down from 3.92M last quarter. Genuine Parts Co now has $13.62B valuation. The stock increased 2.66% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $93.24. About 154,414 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF CO & GENUINE PARTS COMPANY, IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’s Business-Products Division — Deal Digest; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS COMPANY’S S.P. RICHARDS TO COMBINE; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, GOT LETTER FROM ESSENDANT INDICATING ESSENDANT’S BOARD DETERMINED STAPLES’ $11.50/SHARE IN CASH PROPOSAL WAS NOT A “SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 18/04/2018 – HERO MOTOCORP LTD HROM.NS SAYS LAUNCHING AN E-COMMERCE PORTAL TO RETAIL HERO GENUINE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES; 02/05/2018 – GPC Releases Recommendations to Overcome Challenges in Core Outcome Set Adoption and Implementation in Clinical Trials; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Proposal To Acquire Essendant; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO WILL HAVE 3 ESSENDANT-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, 4 GENUINE PARTS-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, AND 4 DIRECTORS APPOINTED BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q EPS $1.20

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) stake by 38.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 450,489 shares as Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS)’s stock declined 13.04%. The Mirae Asset Global Investments holds 710,364 shares with $5.70 million value, down from 1.16M last quarter. Vipshop Hldgs Ltd now has $5.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.47. About 1.31 million shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $3.2B, EST. $3.08B; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Committed to Invest Up to $250M Into a Private Equity Fund With Consumer Goods and Supply Chain as One of Its Key Investment Areas; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Rev $3.2B; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Plummets Post-Market Among Chinese ADRs Monday; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – LOOKING AHEAD, WILL CONTINUE TO WORK CLOSELY WITH TENCENT AND JD.COM IN ORDER TO IMPROVE TRAFFIC FLOW AND CONVERSION RATES; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop to Invest Up to $250 Million in Private-Equity Fund; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE REDUCED VIPS IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Vipshop Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER ADS RMB 0.77

Among 3 analysts covering Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Genuine Parts has $11400 highest and $10700 lowest target. $110.33’s average target is 18.33% above currents $93.24 stock price. Genuine Parts had 7 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bangor Comml Bank owns 4,683 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Qs Limited Co accumulated 0.1% or 80,342 shares. Goelzer Inv Management invested in 4,490 shares. Moreover, Charter Tru Communications has 0.09% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 6,367 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel Incorporated invested 0.11% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Bahl Gaynor owns 24,662 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund accumulated 2,902 shares. Bank Of America De holds 5.75 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. Envestnet Asset Incorporated holds 159,003 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First American Retail Bank has 0.05% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% or 210,038 shares in its portfolio. Schafer Cullen Management Incorporated has invested 1.74% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Charles Schwab Invest Advisory reported 2.33M shares stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 5,835 shares.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) stake by 16,200 shares to 20,200 valued at $2.01M in 2019Q1. It also upped Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) stake by 8,500 shares and now owns 150,046 shares. Jb Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) was raised too.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $495,050 activity. Sonnemaker Scott also bought $495,050 worth of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) on Tuesday, May 7.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.75 million for 15.86 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased Usa Compression Partners Lp (NYSE:USAC) stake by 582,000 shares to 594,002 valued at $9.27M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Inc (EWY) stake by 6,319 shares and now owns 153,355 shares. Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) was raised too.

Analysts await Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, up 85.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.07 per share. VIPS’s profit will be $86.75 million for 16.29 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Vipshop Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.58% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Vipshop Holdings has $11 highest and $6.5000 lowest target. $8.67’s average target is 2.36% above currents $8.47 stock price. Vipshop Holdings had 5 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, April 5 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.