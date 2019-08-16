Mirae Asset Global Investments Has Cut Stake in Centene Del (CNC) as Shares Rose; Raytheon Co (RTN) Stake Maintained by Ally Financial Inc

Ally Financial Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $178.5. About 440,072 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – NAVAL SEA SYSTEMS COMMAND, WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, IS CONTRACTING ACTIVITY; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON: $83M PACT FOR BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 23/04/2018 – Raytheon, Virsec establish alliance to protect government and critical infrastructure from advanced cyberattacks; 29/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $460 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT; 13/03/2018 – Raytheon: Adriane M. Brown Elected to Bd of Directors; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 30/05/2018 – LCR Embedded Systems Honored with Three-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $197 MLN SALE OF EQUIPMENT TO QATARI AIR FORCE -STATEMENT

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 7.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 9,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 110,929 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89M, down from 120,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $48.35. About 988,237 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Ltd Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 12,221 shares. Shufro Rose Ltd Com holds 2,500 shares. Finemark Fincl Bank, Florida-based fund reported 68,482 shares. Hl Fincl Svcs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 1,500 are held by Intact Investment Management Inc. The Illinois-based Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Co has invested 0.52% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.54% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 468,231 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 58 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bbr Prtn Lc, New York-based fund reported 6,354 shares. Mairs has 0% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,375 shares. 9,181 were accumulated by Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc. Girard Partners Limited has invested 0.2% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors holds 0% or 49 shares. Auxier Asset Management holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 12,500 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 0.04% or 2,400 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cornercap Investment Counsel has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Eagle Asset Management Incorporated owns 0.31% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1.10M shares. 76,631 were accumulated by Stifel Fincl Corporation. Earnest Prtnrs Lc holds 384,461 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Roberts Glore Inc Il invested 0.58% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). First Personal Svcs reported 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Glenmede Na stated it has 0.37% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Origin Asset Mngmt Llp holds 0.38% or 86,200 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Piedmont Invest reported 32,865 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation has 0.04% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 12,386 shares. 112,172 are held by British Columbia Invest Management. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt has 0.11% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.