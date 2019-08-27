Mirae Asset Global Investments Has Boosted Its Target (TGT) Stake by $694,560; Ppg Industries Com (PPG) Shareholder Argi Investment Services Boosted Its Position by $324,352 as Stock Price Rose

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc Com (PPG) by 75.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 2,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 6,726 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $759,000, up from 3,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $107.77. About 59,228 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 29/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. – PPG; 10/05/2018 – PPG: CO. HAS IDENTIFIED SOME ERRORS FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31; 09/05/2018 – PPG Recognized as CIO 100 Award Winner for Fourth Time; 01/05/2018 – Supplier Strategy Expert Paul Eichenberg’s Keynote at Michigan Manufacturers Association MFG Forum to Focus on Auto Electrifica; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS INVESTIGATION HAS FOUND EVIDENCE IMPROPER ACCOUNTING; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: PPG’s Filing Delay Manageable in the Context of the ‘A-‘ IDR; 19/04/2018 – PPG DIRECTORS MAINTAINS QTRLY DIV OF 45C/SHR; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REALIZE ANNUALIZED SAVINGS OF $120 MLN BY 2019; 19/04/2018 – PPG REPORT ALLEGES MAY HAVE BEEN OTHER UNSPECIFIED EXPENSES; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – FILED A FORM 12B-25 NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING WITH SEC REGARDING QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 37.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 8,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 31,926 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, up from 23,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $104.72. About 424,433 shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, A LOW-SINGLE DIGIT INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES; 17/05/2018 – Target Rises for 8 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 9 Years; 23/05/2018 – TARGET 1Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.39; 15/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Washington, D.C. and Baltimore; 15/05/2018 – Target Launching Revamped Men’s Grooming Sections In 11 Stores — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO SAYS OPERATING INCOME CONTINUES TO REFLECT NEAR-TERM HEADWINDS DRIVEN BY LAST YEAR’S INVESTMENTS TO TRANSFORM THE BUSINESS; 23/05/2018 – Target Sales Get Lift From Remodels but Spending Squeezes Margins; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS DELIVERY SERVICE OPTIONS; 23/03/2018 – Target And Kroger In Merger Talks: Report — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – RAISING STARTING WAGE TO $12 AN HOUR THIS SPRING – CONF CALL

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74 billion and $13.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 39,833 shares to 91,864 shares, valued at $7.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Corp Va (NYSE:UVV) by 20,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,904 shares, and cut its stake in Archrock Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia-based Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Csat Inv Advisory Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd has invested 0.03% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Triangle Securities Wealth owns 2,286 shares. Old Dominion Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.43% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Co has invested 0.05% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Moreover, South Dakota Inv Council has 0.03% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 11,400 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 2.97 million shares. Dupont Management holds 0.16% or 61,146 shares in its portfolio. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny invested in 0% or 90 shares. Whittier Trust, a California-based fund reported 10,597 shares. Haverford has 0.01% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 2,458 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company invested in 0% or 5,317 shares. Synovus has 0.01% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 6,539 shares.

