Mirae Asset Global Investments Decreased Its Endeavour Silver (EXK) Holding as Stock Rose; Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Lowered Its Republic Svcs (RSG) Holding by $932,326

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased its stake in Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 231,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.98% . The institutional investor held 2.05M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.20 million, down from 2.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Endeavour Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $2.385. About 1.61M shares traded. Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) has declined 20.69% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.69% the S&P500. Some Historical EXK News: 13/04/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER – PROSPECTUS TO PROVIDE CO WITH FLEXIBILITY TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF DEBT, CONVERTIBLE DEBT, EQUITY AND OTHER FINANCING OPPORTUNITIES; 13/04/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP – COMPANY’S EXISTING BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS DATED MAY 3, 2016 HAS BEEN WITHDRAWN; 13/04/2018 – Endeavour Silver Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus; 03/05/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER – FOR QTR, ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS FELL 22% TO $14.18 PER OZ SILVER PAYABLE; 17/04/2018 – Endeavour Silver Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Endeavour Silver Releases 2017 Annual Review and Sustainability Report; 03/05/2018 – Endeavour Silver 1Q Net $2.33M; 07/05/2018 – Endeavour Silver Announces 2018 Annual General Meeting Results; 09/03/2018 ENDEAVOUR SILVER FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 04/05/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP EDR.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$3.50 FROM C$3.20

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 10,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 491,193 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.56 million, down from 502,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $84.99. About 428,471 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Massachusetts Teamsters On Strike At Republic Services Extend Picket Lines To Seattle – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Waste Management a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Investing In Trash (Republic Services) Is The Best Long-Term Decision You Can Make – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Think About Republic Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:RSG) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Republic Services’s (NYSE:RSG) Impressive 142% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.07% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.06% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). 8,016 were accumulated by Argent Trust Com. New York State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 268,782 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability owns 17,348 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 8,836 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.17% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Stone Ridge Asset reported 7,341 shares. Andra Ap reported 65,900 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 32,492 were accumulated by Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Com. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 5,751 shares. Clean Yield reported 90 shares stake. 889,643 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) reported 5,723 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Co has invested 0% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.06M for 24.42 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

Analysts await Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.03 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Endeavour Silver Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.14% EPS growth.