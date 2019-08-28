Mirae Asset Global Investments Decreased Its Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) Stake; Cadian Capital Management LP Increased By $38.25 Million Its Pegasystems (PEGA) Holding

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) stake by 19.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 641,756 shares as Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY)’s stock declined 4.60%. The Mirae Asset Global Investments holds 2.67 million shares with $26.66M value, down from 3.31 million last quarter. Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc now has $12.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.29. About 7.94M shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY TO PAY ABOUT $19.65/SHR OF MTGE ON APRIL 30 CLOSE PRICE; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q EPS $1.12; 03/05/2018 – MTGE ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MTGE Investment Corp.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal values MTGE at $19.65 Per Shr; 15/03/2018 – Annaly Capital Declares Dividend of 30c; 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) stake by 37.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cadian Capital Management Lp acquired 588,389 shares as Pegasystems Inc (PEGA)’s stock rose 3.63%. The Cadian Capital Management Lp holds 2.17M shares with $141.13M value, up from 1.58 million last quarter. Pegasystems Inc now has $5.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $68.45. About 18,637 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 07/05/2018 – Pegasystems to Hold Investor Session at PegaWorld 2018; 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q Rev $235.2M; 15/05/2018 – Contour Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Pegasystems; 03/04/2018 – Pegasystems Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS SAYS TO EXTEND CURRENT PARTNERSHIP WITH PEGASYSTEMS; 29/05/2018 – Virtusa Launches Innovation Lab for Pegasystems Solutions; 14/03/2018 – Pegasystems Selected To Drive One of India’s Largest Statewide Digital Transformation Projects; 08/03/2018 – New Survey Uncovers Consumers’ Healthy Choices are Driven by Social and Financial Factors; 04/04/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS APPOINTS SHOEL PERELMAN AS VICE PRESIDENT OF PRODUCT FOR PEGA MARKETING; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) stake by 285,093 shares to 1.70M valued at $76.34 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) stake by 17,750 shares and now owns 24,070 shares. Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) was raised too.

More notable recent Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Annaly Preferred Issue Faces Call Risk – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Annaly -1.1% after Q2 EPS misses – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Annaly Capital’s BV, Valuation, And Dividend Versus 20 mREIT Peers – Part 1 (Post Q2 2019 Earnings) – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Annaly Capital Management 6.95% PFD SER F declares $0.434375 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 1.06M shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Com invested in 2,237 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Assets Management reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 341,497 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Daiwa Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 53,332 shares. 27,740 are owned by Aviance Cap Ptnrs. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Legacy Cap Ptnrs has invested 0.14% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Benjamin F Edwards reported 672 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 157,148 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt owns 7.99M shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 15,585 shares. Asset Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 25,728 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The holds 0% or 32,290 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 569,097 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Annaly Capital Management has $11 highest and $9.5000 lowest target. $10.17’s average target is 22.68% above currents $8.29 stock price. Annaly Capital Management had 4 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.24 million activity. Hamilton Thomas Edward had bought 90,000 shares worth $852,294. KEYES KEVIN also bought $2.89 million worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) on Monday, May 6. Green Anthony C also bought $478,000 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) on Tuesday, May 14. Fallon Katherine Beirne had bought 2,780 shares worth $24,936 on Friday, June 7.

More notable recent Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ORCL or PEGA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pegasystems’ Sales Stabilize in the Second Quarter – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Pega Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms – PRNewswire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Pega Cloud ACV Grows 65% in the First Half of 2019 – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bull of the Day: Pegasystems (PEGA) – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased Liberty Media Corp Delaware stake by 281,541 shares to 88,459 valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) stake by 74,800 shares and now owns 20,200 shares. Charter Communications Inc N was reduced too.