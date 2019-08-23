Mirae Asset Global Investments Cut Pbf Logistics LP (PBFX) Holding by $695,352; As Mcdonalds (MCD) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Lourd Capital Cut Stake

Lourd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 81.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lourd Capital Llc sold 6,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 1,472 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $280,000, down from 7,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lourd Capital Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $214.52. About 2.02M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Net $1.38B; 01/05/2018 – Blink Charging Co. & 16 Bay Area McDonald’s Upgrade 41 Charging Stations; 12/03/2018 – The decision to bring fresh beef to the majority of McDonald’s domestic locations was a costly one; 28/03/2018 – Blis Research Identifies the New ‘Conscious Consumer’ – Traditional Retail Rules No Longer Apply; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Revenue from Franchised Restaurants $2.6B; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: U.S. COMPS DRIVEN BY PRICE INCREASES, TRADING UP; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s To Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions 36% From Restaurants And Offices By 2030 — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S HAS 23M REGISTERED MOBILE APP USERS IN U.S

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased its stake in Pbf Logistics Lp (PBFX) by 7.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 33,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.73% . The institutional investor held 387,451 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14M, down from 420,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Pbf Logistics Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.95. About 83,839 shares traded. PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) has risen 3.22% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PBFX News: 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q Rev $64M; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PARTNERSHIP REACHED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SEVERAL DEVELOPMENT ASSETS FROM SUBSIDIARIES OF PBF ENERGY INC, ITS SPONSOR; 16/03/2018 – PBF Logistics Announces Availability of 2017 K-1 Tax Packages; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE FINANCED THROUGH CASH ON HAND, BORROWINGS UNDER PARTNERSHIP’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & EQUITY ISSUED TO PBF ENERGY; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Announces Multi-Asset Growth Acquisitions; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $125.4 MLN; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Several Developmet Assets From Unit of PBF Energy; 23/05/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – SEES FY 2018 NET INCOME $106 MLN; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – DEAL FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF $125.4 MLN, INCLUDING ACQUISITIONS AND INVESTMENTS

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “These Traders Would Stay Away From McDonald’s For Now – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “MKM On McDonald’s: The Future Is Now – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “McDonald’s Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About McDonald’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCD) Earnings Outlook? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “4 Red-Hot Stocks to Buy That Have Virtually No Trade-Related Worries – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69B for 24.16 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Moore, Missouri-based fund reported 4,530 shares. Golub Gru Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.19% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Veritable Lp has 0.19% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Cibc Ww reported 0.33% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Ledyard State Bank holds 0.15% or 5,836 shares. Moreover, Smith Asset Management Group Lp has 0.04% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 5,830 shares. Harvest Mngmt holds 0.09% or 1,448 shares in its portfolio. Decatur Cap owns 1.83% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 49,889 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp reported 1.24% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 2,763 are held by Howland Cap Management Llc. Nbw Capital Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 22,299 shares. Parsons Mgmt Incorporated Ri accumulated 20,491 shares. Hs Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 1.01M shares stake. Kingfisher Cap Ltd Llc owns 1,123 shares. Intact Invest Management owns 50,700 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $98,942 activity.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74 billion and $13.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VNQI) by 142,087 shares to 157,143 shares, valued at $9.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 742,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EWY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PBFX shares while 10 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 13.97 million shares or 4.38% less from 14.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.04% in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). National Bank & Trust Of America De has 0% invested in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). Advisory Ntwk holds 21,978 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Com reported 3.58 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.02% in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 10 shares. Harvest Fund Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 0.22% of its portfolio in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 0% in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 52,378 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 432,553 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 114,800 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Llc reported 0.07% stake. Guggenheim Cap Lc accumulated 21,792 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 120,213 shares. Arrow Investment Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 24,536 shares.

More notable recent PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MLP Monthly Report: March 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on March 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “These High-Yield Stocks Are Teaming Up to Capture Some of This $321 Billion Market Opportunity – Motley Fool” published on January 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “PBF Logistics Announces Immediately Accretive IDR Simplification Agreement, Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to $0.5050 per Unit and Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Results – PRNewswire” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Alerian Index Series December 2018 Index Review – PRNewswire” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “There Was 1 Glaring Issue in PBF Energy’s Earnings – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 05, 2018.