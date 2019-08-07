Mirae Asset Global Investments Cut Northern Tr (NTRS) Position by $939,870; Stock Value Rose; Amp Capital Investors LTD Increased Netapp (NTAP) Stake

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NTRS) by 43.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 10,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 13,444 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, down from 23,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Northern Tr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $87.6. About 560,746 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST AUM $1.17T; 16/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST: PAHLAVI JOINS WEALTH MGMT PRIVATE BANKING TEAM; 19/04/2018 – The Northern Pool to Partner with Northern Trust for £46bn Mandate; 27/03/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP NTRS.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $120; 16/04/2018 – Northern Trust Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Growth is looking good now, but it won’t be enough to save the U.S. from its out-of-control budget deficit, warns Carl Tannenbaum, chief economist at Northern Trust; 09/05/2018 – Northern Trust Corporation Buys New 1.2% Position in Aptiv; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME ON FTE BASIS $392.7 MLN VS $362.4 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/03/2018 – Northern Trust’s Susan Snyder Elected to ACTEC Board and Executive Committee; 26/04/2018 – Northern Trust to Utilize Direct Clearing for Canadian Derivatives

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 18,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 233,709 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.75 million, up from 214,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $46.13. About 1.66 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Adj EPS $1.05; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q EPS 99c; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDPR Deadline; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 NEW $4B SHARE REPURCHASE COMMITMENT; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 59c; 19/04/2018 – DJ NetApp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTAP); 05/04/2018 – NetApp OKs $4 Billion Share Buyback Program, Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Cloud Volumes for Google Cloud Platform Strengthens Cloud Data Services Portfolio; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 147,815 shares to 174,159 shares, valued at $4.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pilgrims Pride Corp New (NASDAQ:PPC) by 18,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset owns 0.15% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 491,885 shares. Cadence Management Lc reported 0.17% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 12,202 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Limited Co reported 75 shares. Capstone Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 10,220 shares. C M Bidwell Assoc Limited holds 70 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.06% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 471,942 shares. California-based Capital Intll Limited Ca has invested 0.2% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Nordea Invest Ab holds 0.18% or 1.27 million shares. Trust Of Vermont has 99 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Com Ltd Liability Corporation reported 161,495 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 3.79 million shares. Piedmont Advsr Inc owns 57,543 shares. Btim Corporation reported 17,235 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Interstate Bancorp owns 1,130 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 4.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.58 per share. NTRS’s profit will be $372.15M for 13.27 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.75 actual EPS reported by Northern Trust Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.71% negative EPS growth.