Mirae Asset Global Investments Cut By $11.31 Million Its Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Position; Shorts at CORDOBA MINERALS COMMON SHARES CA (CDBMF) Lowered By 6.67%

CORDOBA MINERALS CORP COMMON SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:CDBMF) had a decrease of 6.67% in short interest. CDBMF’s SI was 5,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.67% from 6,000 shares previously. With 10,600 avg volume, 1 days are for CORDOBA MINERALS CORP COMMON SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:CDBMF)’s short sellers to cover CDBMF’s short positions. It closed at $0.05 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) stake by 16.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mirae Asset Global Investments analyzed 314,109 shares as Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP)'s stock declined 10.47%. The Mirae Asset Global Investments holds 1.60 million shares with $59.22M value, down from 1.92 million last quarter. Ctrip Com Intl Ltd now has $19.65B valuation. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $35.54. About 1.64M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500.

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops precious and base metal properties in Colombia. The company has market cap of $13.62 million. The firm explores for copper and gold deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It owns 100% interests in the San Matias project covering an area of 20,000 hectares located in the Municipality of Puerto Libertador, in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

More news for Cordoba Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDBMF) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of May – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. Prnewswire.com‘s article titled: “OTC Markets Group Announces the 2017 OTCQX Best 50 – PR Newswire” and published on February 02, 2017 is yet another important article.



Among 6 analysts covering Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ctrip.com International has $4800 highest and $3500 lowest target. $43.07’s average target is 21.19% above currents $35.54 stock price. Ctrip.com International had 12 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, September 11. The stock of Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, September 11. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) on Tuesday, September 10 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by Benchmark given on Tuesday, September 10.