Mirae Asset Global Investments Cut Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) Holding; PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (PRPPF) Sellers Increased By 9.21% Their Shorts

PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) had an increase of 9.21% in short interest. PRPPF’s SI was 759,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 9.21% from 695,100 shares previously. With 2,600 avg volume, 292 days are for PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PRPPF)’s short sellers to cover PRPPF’s short positions. The stock increased 8.98% or $0.1095 during the last trading session, reaching $1.3295. About 1,147 shares traded or 323.25% up from the average. Purplebricks Group plc (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) stake by 19.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 641,756 shares as Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY)’s stock declined 8.19%. The Mirae Asset Global Investments holds 2.67M shares with $26.66M value, down from 3.31M last quarter. Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc now has $13.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.24. About 11.47M shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 8.72% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.15% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 03/05/2018 – MTGE ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MTGE Investment Corp.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?; 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. To Acquire MTGE Investment Corp. For $900 Million; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million; 15/03/2018 – Annaly Capital Declares Dividend of 30c; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY TO PAY ABOUT $19.65/SHR OF MTGE ON APRIL 30 CLOSE PRICE; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal values MTGE at $19.65 Per Shr; 21/04/2018 – DJ Annaly Capital Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLY); 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends

Purplebricks Group plc engages in estate agency business in the United Kingdom and Australia. The company has market cap of $414.12 million. It provides services relating to the sale of properties. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as New Broom Limited and changed its name to Purplebricks Group plc in December 2015.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 15,585 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) or 1.41 million shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.09% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Taylor Frigon Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 151,526 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Tocqueville Asset Management LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Da Davidson invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Alexandria Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 21,837 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd holds 10,891 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Riverhead Llc has 0.03% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Fjarde Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 569,097 shares. Nomura Asset Management Communication has invested 0.1% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Minnesota-based Jnba Fincl Advsr has invested 0.01% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Steinberg Asset Management owns 25,267 shares.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.24 million activity. $478,000 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was bought by Green Anthony C on Tuesday, May 14. 2,780 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares with value of $24,936 were bought by Fallon Katherine Beirne. Hamilton Thomas Edward bought $852,294 worth of stock. On Monday, May 6 KEYES KEVIN bought $2.89M worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) or 300,000 shares.

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) stake by 12,530 shares to 89,429 valued at $5.98M in 2019Q1. It also upped Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) stake by 18,760 shares and now owns 233,252 shares. Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Annaly Capital Management had 8 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, January 16. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, January 14 by Wood. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital.