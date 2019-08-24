Mirae Asset Global Investments Continues to Hold Position in Cedar Fair LP (FUN); Matarin Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in Enersys (ENS) by $8.52 Million

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in Cedar Fair LP (FUN) by 39.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 47,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.81% . The institutional investor held 170,059 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.95 million, up from 122,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Cedar Fair LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $54.12. About 371,666 shares traded or 18.75% up from the average. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 12.44% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.44% the S&P500.

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Enersys (ENS) by 83.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 131,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% . The institutional investor held 26,231 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, down from 157,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enersys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.67% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $53.86. About 333,592 shares traded or 4.55% up from the average. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.25% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Adj EPS $1.24; 22/03/2018 – EnerSys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY REPORTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.27; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q EPS $1.27; 27/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Greek battery maker builds assembly line in Italy to win new business in Europe; 28/05/2018 – EnerSys Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 4-5; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys Announces Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.24; 22/04/2018 – DJ EnerSys, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENS); 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Net $54M

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atkore International Group I by 468,793 shares to 496,483 shares, valued at $10.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 5,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,557 shares, and has risen its stake in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.