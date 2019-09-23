Mirae Asset Global Investments Boosted By $636,174 Its Public Storage (PSA) Stake; Front Yard Residential (RESI) Shorts Lowered By 10.75%

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased Public Storage (PSA) stake by 56.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mirae Asset Global Investments acquired 2,673 shares as Public Storage (PSA)’s stock rose 9.35%. The Mirae Asset Global Investments holds 7,398 shares with $1.76 million value, up from 4,725 last quarter. Public Storage now has $43.02B valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $246.38. About 495,553 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500.

Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI) had a decrease of 10.75% in short interest. RESI’s SI was 1.81 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 10.75% from 2.03 million shares previously. With 299,900 avg volume, 6 days are for Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI)’s short sellers to cover RESI’s short positions. The SI to Front Yard Residential Corporation’s float is 3.72%. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.68. About 44,940 shares traded. Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI) has risen 27.90% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RESI News: 20/03/2018 – Front Yard Residential Declares Dividend of 15c; 08/05/2018 – Front Yard Residential 1Q Stabilized Rental Core Funds From Ops 16c Per Share; 11/04/2018 – FRONT YARD SAYS UNDER TERMS EXTENDED TERMINATION DATE BY 2 YEARS TO APRIL 5, 2020, WITH ADDITIONAL 1-YR EXTENSION TO APRIL 5, 2021 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Front Yard Residential 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 08/05/2018 – FRONT YARD RESIDENTIAL CORP RESI.N – QTRLY FULL-COMPANY CORE FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.05 PER DILUTED SHARE; 11/04/2018 – FRONT YARD RESIDENTIAL CORP – UNDER TERMS, RETAINED MAXIMUM AGGREGATE BORROWING AMOUNT OF $250 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Front Yard Residential 1Q Rental Revenue $39.8 Million; 08/05/2018 – FRONT YARD 1Q REV. $39.8M, EST. $36.5M; 11/04/2018 – FRONT YARD RESIDENTIAL CORP – ON APRIL 5, CO ACTING THROUGH ITS UNITS, AMENDED & EXTENDED ITS EXISTING $250.0 MLN LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 20/03/2018 Front Yard Residential Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. The company has market cap of $628.42 million. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities which have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. It currently has negative earnings. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

Among 7 analysts covering Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Public Storage has $28500 highest and $201 lowest target. $239.14’s average target is -2.94% below currents $246.38 stock price. Public Storage had 14 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, August 21, the company rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, September 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Barclays Capital. Jefferies upgraded the shares of PSA in report on Tuesday, April 9 to “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, September 11 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold” on Tuesday, August 27.

