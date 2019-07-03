Mirador Capital Partners LP Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Flowserve (FLS) Has 0.86 Sentiment

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 573.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mirador Capital Partners Lp acquired 11,771 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Mirador Capital Partners Lp holds 13,822 shares with $1.63 million value, up from 2,051 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares; 12/05/2018 – Google’s flashy A.I. demo overshadowed Microsoft’s focus on work; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Al in the Enterprise; 21/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Receives Industry Innovation Award; 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine; 14/05/2018 – Capstone to Power Mid-Atlantic Area University with a 1 MW 80% Efficient Solution

Flowserve Corp (FLS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 126 funds started new and increased holdings, while 146 sold and reduced their positions in Flowserve Corp. The funds in our database reported: 126.65 million shares, down from 132.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Flowserve Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 31 Reduced: 115 Increased: 84 New Position: 42.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity. 267,466 Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares with value of $28.35M were sold by Nadella Satya.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harbour Invest Limited Liability Corporation reported 76,163 shares. Pioneer Bancshares N A Or holds 5.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 99,733 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Blue Edge Capital Ltd Co has 14,952 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hightower Tru Services Lta, Texas-based fund reported 227,567 shares. Whetstone Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.1% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Trust Co accumulated 3.41% or 483,598 shares. Laurion Capital Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 26,513 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Lc accumulated 47,907 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank And has 0.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 17,656 shares. Ww Asset Inc accumulated 532,023 shares or 3.2% of the stock. Weiss Multi holds 111,700 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 44.18M shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab owns 8.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6.84M shares. Montecito Bankshares And Trust reported 45,826 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Thursday, April 25. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Monday, February 25. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Monday, March 25. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $130 target. On Thursday, January 31 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Raymond James.

The stock increased 1.17% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $53.46. About 552,635 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (FLS) has risen 12.07% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 16/04/2018 – 2018 Mechanical Seals Procurement Global Market Report – Key Players are Flowserve, Trelleborg, Sulzer, Timken, and John Crane – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Flowserve Corp. – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. $FLS (published 31-Jan); 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Flowserve’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3; Maintains Negative Outlook; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWSERVE’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3; KEEPS; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Elizabeth Burger as Chief Human Resources Officer; 05/03/2018 Flowserve Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE’S OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 18/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Lanesha Minnix as Chief Legal Officer; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP QTRLY TOTAL BOOKINGS WERE $929 MLN, DOWN 3.1%, OR 8.1% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve: Elizabeth Burger Appointed as Chief Human Resources Officer

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. holds 7.92% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation for 16.02 million shares. Golub Group Llc owns 1.15 million shares or 4.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Spf Beheer Bv has 3.12% invested in the company for 1.69 million shares. The New York-based John G Ullman & Associates Inc has invested 1.93% in the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 66,035 shares.

