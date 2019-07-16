Mirador Capital Partners LP Trimmed Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding; Fortress Investment Group Has Trimmed By $1.61 Million Its Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) stake by 15.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 8,266 shares as Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)’s stock declined 6.49%. The Mirador Capital Partners Lp holds 43,563 shares with $2.11M value, down from 51,829 last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New now has $204.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $45.39. About 24.55M shares traded or 34.46% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 16/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Scandals Hurt Its Retirement Business — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo chief defends his pay raise amid scandals; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo, Bank of America CEOs Earn Biggest — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – WFC: KAHL TO HEAD HOME LENDING SERVICING OPS ON INTERIM BASIS; 14/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Wren Doesn’t See 3% 10-Year as Line in Sand (Video); 08/03/2018 – IAC: State Treasurer Nappier Pleased With Wells Fargo Agreement – Bank Will Provide Detailed Report to Shareholders On Bank; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS THE CONDITIONS IN STEEL WERE ADVERSE TO U.S. INDUSTRY; SAYS EVEN U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP CAN BE RIGHT ON SOME THINGS; 12/04/2018 – Wabtec Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) stake by 11.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 27,250 shares as Marathon Pete Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 19.58%. The Fortress Investment Group Llc holds 217,250 shares with $13.00 million value, down from 244,500 last quarter. Marathon Pete Corp now has $36.72 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $55.42. About 2.25 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/04/2018 – MPC’S PATRA: CORPORATES’, BANKS’ BALANCE SHEETS STILL FRAGILE; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES EXITED MPC, LOW, GOOGL, MDT, ANDV IN; 09/04/2018 – MarkWest Energy Partners Makes $1.6 Billion Showing in Ohio, West Virginia, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/03/2018 – `A VIEW’ WITHIN MPC SAID RATE CUT MAY BE NEEDED IF ECONOMY DIPS; 08/05/2018 – Marathon restarting Texas City, Texas refinery after outage; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY REFINERY COMPLETES MULTI-UNIT OVERHAUL; 24/05/2018 – SARB RELEASES ASSUMPTIONS UNDERLYING MPC FORECASTS; 20/04/2018 – BOE’s Saunders Sees Greater Inflationary Pressure Than MPC Central Forecast; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTED HYDROCRACKER ON SATURDAY; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS – SUBSEQUENT OFFERING, CO FULFILS REQUIREMENT FOR LISTING ON OSLO BØRS OF AT LEAST 500 SHAREHOLDERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 0.14% or 459,589 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 0.06% or 288,205 shares. Davenport Llc stated it has 1.51% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Trillium Asset Mngmt Lc holds 124,656 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora holds 0.04% or 1,934 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Management Lc Tn reported 0.01% stake. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 32,387 shares. The New York-based Quantbot Tech LP has invested 0.25% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Covington Advsrs has invested 0.94% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Rodgers Brothers invested in 0.24% or 14,262 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 11,564 shares. American International Group Inc holds 241,395 shares. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Piedmont Inv Advsr holds 51,615 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares has 0.08% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity. $601,750 worth of stock was bought by ROHR JAMES E on Tuesday, June 11.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation: Prepared For IMO 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “2 Energy Stocks Bulls Should Be Watching – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Andeavor Logistics sale expected to close without issue – San Antonio Business Journal” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Galveston Bay refinery FCCU may be shut eight weeks – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.65 EPS, down 27.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.27 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.09B for 8.40 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,933.33% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Marathon Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, May 9 with “Strong Buy”. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, May 9. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 17 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Raymond James. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, June 21. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) earned “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, May 10. Morgan Stanley maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating.

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd stake by 60,867 shares to 268,330 valued at $5.69M in 2019Q1. It also upped Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd stake by 92,562 shares and now owns 259,943 shares. Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Of Nevada Inc invested in 0.53% or 147,814 shares. 342,794 were reported by Regions Corp. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership holds 273,289 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Gam Holdg Ag holds 73,538 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Thornburg Mngmt has 17,513 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cumberland Prtn stated it has 68,993 shares. Focused Wealth reported 622 shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.3% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Schaller Investment Gp holds 0.76% or 21,253 shares in its portfolio. Beacon Fin Gru owns 1.04% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 131,254 shares. 291,459 were reported by Advsrs Capital Mgmt Limited Liability. Westwood Holdings Gp reported 2.12 million shares. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 0.31% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Benjamin F Edwards & Co, a Missouri-based fund reported 21,457 shares. 545,630 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability.

Among 7 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co had 20 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, April 15. Wood downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Monday, April 1 report. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, July 9. Morgan Stanley maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. Deutsche Bank downgraded Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) rating on Friday, March 29. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $54 target. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, May 21 by Deutsche Bank. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, April 15 with “Hold”.