Mirador Capital Partners LP Trimmed Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding by $396,768; Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Increased Stake in Citizens Finl Group (CFG) by $1.81 Million as Share Price Rose

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 8,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 43,563 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 51,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.78. About 13.40 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 16/05/2018 – The biggest risk to the bond market is not 3 percent yields: Wells Fargo (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 08/03/2018 – VR Studio Radical Galaxy Partners with Apollo, Eastdil Alum to Scale Business and Open NYC Office; 19/04/2018 – Dealbook: Wells Fargo Is About to be Hit With $1 Billion Fine: DealBook Briefing; 26/03/2018 – NATURAL ALTERNATIVES INTERNATIONAL – ON MARCH 20 , CO ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY WITH WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 13/04/2018 – Trump’s consumer watchdog chief vents about ‘leaked’ information – memo; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 17/05/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORP MANT.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 56,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 385,255 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.52M, up from 328,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.08% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.28. About 2.63 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 24/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 17/04/2018 – Clapp Communications Adds CFG Community Bank to Its Growing Client List; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – AFTER DEAL CLOSE, SCOTT TANSIL, CFO FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE TO LEAD ACQUIRED CORRESPONDENT & WHOLESALE ORIGINATION BUSINESSES; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 78C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZFS); 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net Interest Income $1.09B; 28/04/2018 – Citizens Bank and Military Warriors Support Foundation Present Home to Gold Star Family; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Expects Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage to Have Crossover Earnback Period of Under 3 Yr; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 75C; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – REDEMPTION PRICE FOR NOTES WILL BE EQUAL TO 100% OF NOTES REDEEMED, PLUS ANY ACCRUED & UNPAID INTEREST TO, BUT EXCLUDING DATE

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14,452 shares to 19,808 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 23,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd holds 181,423 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Appleton Ptnrs Ma has invested 0.23% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Chemung Canal accumulated 13,687 shares. 5,362 are held by Willingdon Wealth. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mgmt owns 223,513 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Co has invested 0.32% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Foster Motley, Ohio-based fund reported 66,879 shares. Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.48% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). California State Teachers Retirement invested in 7.51M shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd reported 545,630 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has invested 0.03% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). New York-based Amalgamated Financial Bank has invested 0.62% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Litman Gregory Asset Ltd Liability holds 870 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Monroe National Bank & Trust Tru Mi reported 16,494 shares stake.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.04 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $250.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:OLBK) by 189,449 shares to 75,536 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR) by 66,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,083 shares, and cut its stake in National Bk Hldgs Corp (NYSE:NBHC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.03% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Aperio Limited Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Adage Capital Ptnrs Grp Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp owns 211,342 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 23,088 shares. Moreover, Citadel Ltd Liability Corp has 0.14% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 8.70M shares. Park Circle has 0.24% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 10,600 shares. Caprock Gru holds 0.12% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) or 19,733 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Lc stated it has 18,250 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability accumulated 9,600 shares. 611,038 are held by Carlson Ltd Partnership. Gam Ag owns 0.05% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 39,469 shares. Moody Bankshares Trust Division invested 0% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Missouri-based Scout Investments Incorporated has invested 1.21% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). New England Research has 28,800 shares.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $486,750 activity.