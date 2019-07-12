Mirador Capital Partners LP Trimmed Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding by $396,768 as Market Value Declined; As Enbridge (ENB) Share Value Rose, Guinness Asset Management LTD Boosted by $2.68 Million Its Holding

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 8,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,563 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 51,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $47.07. About 2.24 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Must Pay $97 Million For Wage And Labor Violations — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 20/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wells Fargo agrees to pay $1 billion to settle over loan abuse; 19/04/2018 – Atkore International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 9; 08/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Under Investigation Re. 401(k) Rollovers — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Startup Accelerator Adds Two Early Stage Companies to Portfolio; 05/04/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Wells Fargo laid off several dozen traders and other staffers this week. More cuts may be coming as; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS NEUTRAL ON BANKS IN EUROPE, JAPAN AND EMERGING MARKETS; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 27.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 74,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 348,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.62 million, up from 273,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36.87. About 256,831 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE INC. OFFER AND ESTABLISHES A SPECIAL COMMITTEE; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS MADE COMMITTEE TO REVIEW OFFER; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Reaches Deals to Sell Interests in Renewable Power Projects to CPPIB — Deal Digest; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO RISES 5.4 PCT TO C$29.50 AFTER ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PROPOSALS TO BUY-IN SPONSORED VEHICLES; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS US$1.120B SALE OF U.S. MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DEAL WILL ALSO ELIMINATE $500 MLN OF EQUITY CAPITAL REQUIREMENT PREVIOUSLY INCLUDED IN FUNDING PLAN; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF COMPLETED, ANTICIPATED TO HAVE NEUTRAL IMPACT ON CO’S THREE-YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE, WITH POTENTIAL FOR POSITIVE IMPACTS BEYOND 2020; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO HIRE RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADA GAS ASSETS; 23/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.14B for 10.14 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 89,826 shares to 260,409 shares, valued at $5.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.