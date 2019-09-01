Mirador Capital Partners LP Trimmed Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $396,768; As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Shares Rose, Marlowe Partners LP Lowered Holding by $2.60 Million

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 92,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.58 million, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.66. About 4.09M shares traded or 68.74% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 16/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – WILL EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER PRESENCE WITH A NEW LOCATION IN FELTHAM, UK; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 8,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 43,563 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 51,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 14.48M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo’s fake account customers to get ‘imperfect’ closure – Bloomberg; 11/05/2018 – Fed to put Wells Fargo remediation plan to public board vote -letter; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO PLANS TO OPERATE UNDER ASSET CAP INTO 2019: SLOAN; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Wells Fargo & Company – WFC; 07/05/2018 – Amanda Norton Named Wells Fargo Chief Risk Officer; 08/05/2018 – Model N Announces Debt Refinancing With Wells Fargo Bank N.A; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo beats first-quarter profit expectations but still faces big regulatory settlement; 08/05/2018 – GATX Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – More Wells Fargo Advisors Jump Ship — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo earnings subject to change as $1bn penalty looms

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Pohlad Asset Limited Liability has invested 1.54% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 145,796 were accumulated by Dowling And Yahnke Limited. Mariner Ltd Liability holds 331,605 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Lincoln Cap Limited holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 6,847 shares. Legacy Capital Partners holds 1.39% or 61,575 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc accumulated 0.6% or 555,442 shares. Raymond James & Assoc stated it has 3.46M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 2.00 million shares. 1.04 million are owned by Bristol John W And Ny. Sei Invests Communications has 1.55M shares. 14,426 are owned by Amica Retiree Med Tru. Ws Management Lllp invested in 2.44% or 833,793 shares. Monetary Mgmt reported 16,123 shares. Bank & Trust Of The West stated it has 0.33% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.11% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 12,692 shares.

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14,452 shares to 19,808 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 60,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.16 billion for 9.78 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.