Mirador Capital Partners LP Raised Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $1.38 Million; Stock Value Rose; Lakewood Capital Management LP Has Cut Masco (MAS) Stake by $30.89 Million

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 40.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 792,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.50M, down from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $40.89. About 742,516 shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS)

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 573.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 11,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,822 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, up from 2,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $137.07. About 9.45M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 15/05/2018 – Uber, Lyft scrap mandatory arbitration for sexual assault claims; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 27/04/2018 – MSFT SAYS ITS ROLE IN LUNDGREN CASE IS BEING MISREPRESENTED; 11/04/2018 – MSFT BEGINS NEW EU PARENTAL VERIFICATIONS FOR CHILDREN ACCOUNTS; 29/03/2018 – PRESTARIANG – UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT BY LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI MALAYSIA TO PROVIDE MICROSOFT SOFTWARE LICENCES, SERVICES FOR 38.2 MLN RGT; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly earnings release date; 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 55,839 shares to 49,761 shares, valued at $905,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 119,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,147 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.46% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Paw stated it has 0.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 3.09% or 9.20M shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va holds 104,716 shares or 3.72% of its portfolio. Chilton Invest Limited stated it has 5.44% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fruth Inv Management has 1.28% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Glaxis Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 28.75% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ht Prns Ltd Company reported 6,406 shares stake. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited Com accumulated 1.49% or 1.29M shares. Stifel Fincl Corp holds 1.92% or 5.76 million shares in its portfolio. Co Of Virginia Va has 195,526 shares for 3.05% of their portfolio. Rhode Island-based Compton Management Inc Ri has invested 2.37% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Chickasaw Mgmt Limited holds 0.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 19,090 shares. 44,916 were accumulated by Farmers Retail Bank. 3G Partners LP reported 958,838 shares stake.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 15,000 shares to 784,169 shares, valued at $72.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 240,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $197.38M for 14.60 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

