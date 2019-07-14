Mirador Capital Partners LP Raised Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $1.60 Million; Ruffer Llp Has Upped Its General Mtrs Co (GM) Stake by $46.86 Million as Shares Declined

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 24.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 1.27M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.50M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.07M, up from 5.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $39.21. About 7.16M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 05/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE GM FINANCIAL CONSUMER AUTOMOBILE RECEIVABL; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Starts Delivering Goods to GM, Volvo Trunks in the U.S; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS: GM KOREA’S LABOR UNION REQUESTED AN EXTENSION; 16/03/2018 – ALTITUDE GROUP ALT RESULT OF GM, COMPLETION OF PLACING; 31/05/2018 – General Motors: SoftBank Vision Fund Will Own 19.6% Equity Stake in GM Cruise; 20/04/2018 – GM KOREA BOARD TO VOTE ON FILING FOR COURT RECEIVERSHIP; 01/04/2018 – A top executive at GM’s self-driving car company Cruise is out after six months:; 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC; 05/04/2018 – KIWI PROPERTY NAMES LINDA TRAINER AS GM FOR RETAIL PORTFOLIO; 24/05/2018 – Jabra names Kelly Nagel GM for Jabra North America (NA)

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 269.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 14,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,808 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 5,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.51 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL JACKSON’S ESTATE FILES SUIT VS DISNEY, ABC NETWORK; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 05/03/2018 – Disney Names Consumer Chief Pitaro as New President of ESPN; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s Estate Files Federal Copyright Infringement Suit Against The Walt Disney Company And Disney’s ABC Network; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Media Networks Rev $6.14B; 24/05/2018 – Disney is completing its new Star Wars themed parks in 2019

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 18,327 shares to 20,795 shares, valued at $431,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 10,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,492 shares, and cut its stake in Tivo Corp.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity. 2,000 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares with value of $227,200 were sold by WOODFORD BRENT.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corda Ltd Com has invested 2.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Chase Counsel invested 0.64% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Grisanti Cap Limited Liability has 4.46% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Brown Advisory owns 0.35% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.11 million shares. Capital has 3.41 million shares. Wisconsin-based Madison Invest Hldgs has invested 0.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Shikiar Asset Mngmt invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Huntington Natl Bank stated it has 199,110 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Jet Capital Limited Partnership owns 45,792 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Tru Department Mb Financial Bank N A stated it has 5,117 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Glenview Cap Mgmt Ltd Com reported 719,201 shares stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Company Ltd reported 0.95% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cutter And Com Brokerage invested 0.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 229,500 are owned by Sprucegrove Inv Mngmt Ltd. Moreover, Global Endowment Mngmt LP has 0.05% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delphi Technologies Plc by 1.74M shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $21.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,000 shares, and cut its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson & Communication invested 0.07% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). 105,147 are owned by Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Co. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). The Illinois-based First Midwest Fincl Bank Division has invested 0.11% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Macquarie Ltd accumulated 0% or 68,431 shares. Neumann Management holds 43,700 shares. Kempner Capital stated it has 4.01% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Pinnacle Limited Com has invested 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Horizon Invests Limited Liability Company stated it has 61,069 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 239,918 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Texas Yale Capital has 0.06% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 39,450 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd has invested 0.08% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Moreover, Ruffer Llp has 6.19% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 6.50M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 353,680 shares. Moreover, Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.2% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 33,724 shares.