Mirador Capital Partners LP Raised Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $1.60 Million; As Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE) Share Price Rose, Sector Gamma As Has Boosted Position by $4.00 Million

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 269.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 14,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,808 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 5,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 8.14 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/03/2018 – Nancy Dubuc in Advanced Talks to Become CEO of Vice Media, Replacing Shane Smith; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 12/04/2018 – ESPN launches ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – EXPECTS TO TRANSITION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW STRUCTURE BY BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 22/03/2018 – Citizen to Become Official Timepiece of Walt Disney World® Resort, Disneyland® Resort and Marvel New Media’s Creative Space; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return; 15/03/2018 – CMO Today: Publishers Wary of Facebook News Video Push; NBC News Considers Streaming Service; Disney Reshuffle

Sector Gamma As increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (RARE) by 724.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As bought 57,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,935 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58B market cap company. The stock increased 3.53% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $62.25. About 273,324 shares traded. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has declined 2.33% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RARE News: 17/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC – PHASE 3 STUDY OF CRYSVITA® (BUROSUMAB) MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 17/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX AND KYOWA KIRIN ANNOUNCE TOPLINE PHASE 3 STUDY RESULTS DEMONSTRATING SUPERIORITY OF CRYSVITA® (BUROSUMAB) TREATMENT TO ORAL PHOSPHATE AND ACTIVE VITAMIN D IN CHILDREN WITH X-LINKED…; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RARE); 07/03/2018 – ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC – UREAGENESIS NORMALIZED IN ONE PATIENT AND FURTHER INCREASED BY 24 WEEKS; 23/05/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce Publication of Phase 2 Study Results Demonstrating that Crysvita® (burosumab) Improved Out; 07/03/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharma Ureagenesis Normalized in One Patient and Further Increased by 24 Weeks; 30/04/2018 – ULTRAGENYX & KYOWA KIRIN REPORT CRYSVITA® (BUROSUMAB-TWZA) NOW; 17/04/2018 – FDA: New/Generic Drug Approvals – ULTRAGENYX PHARM INC – Biologic License Application (BLA): 761068 April 17, 2018; 17/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX, KYOWA KIRIN: CRYSVITA MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 17/04/2018 – ULTRAGENYX, KYOWA KIRIN CONFIRM FDA APPROVED CRYSVITA

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 55,839 shares to 49,761 shares, valued at $905,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 10,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,492 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland Capital Mngmt has invested 0.18% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, a Florida-based fund reported 2.32M shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab invested 1.73% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Vaughan Nelson Invest Mngmt LP owns 1.5% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.01 million shares. Destination Wealth invested in 254,377 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Company owns 0.22% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3.91M shares. Wagner Bowman reported 41,956 shares. Fincl Management Professionals holds 198 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Connors Investor holds 132,937 shares. Johnson Gru invested in 8,582 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Oppenheimer & has invested 0.69% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Blue Edge Capital Ltd Company holds 0% or 2,677 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.21% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,844 shares. Manikay Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company invested 12.45% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). St James Ltd Liability holds 2.56% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 251,358 shares.

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $623.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 193,200 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $42.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 341,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,352 shares, and cut its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

