Mirador Capital Partners LP Position In Five9 (FIVN) Was Increased; As Boeing Co (BA) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has Increased Stake

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 973 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 23,877 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.69M, up from 22,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.64 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/04/2018 – Jet Air to Buy 75 Boeing 737 Max Planes as India Demand Climbs; 29/03/2018 – The world’s first 787-10 arrived at Changi Airport on Wednesday; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: TUI ORDERED 2 737 AIRCRAFT, UPS ORDERED 14 747, 4 767; 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 4 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline; 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-Bangkok Air talking to Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier for 20 Planes – Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – BA: #BREAKING: US imposes fresh sanctions on Iran moments ago, this time focusing on aviation – ! $BA; 12/04/2018 – BOEING STILL EVALUATING PROPOSED NEW MID-MARKET AIRPLANE; 23/05/2018 – MALAYSIA’S TRANSPORT MINISTRY SAYS PRIVATE SEARCH FOR MH370 TO END ON MAY 29; NO MORE EXTENSIONS; 11/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Boeing throw weight behind space engine; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Lion Air Group Announce Order for 50 737 MAX 10 Airplanes

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 184.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 13,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 20,990 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, up from 7,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $53.91. About 622,397 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lederer & Investment Counsel Ca reported 937 shares. Cwm stated it has 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Convergence Ltd Liability reported 1.28% stake. Appleton Ptnrs Inc Ma stated it has 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 3,526 are owned by Northeast Investment Mngmt. The Ohio-based Park Natl Oh has invested 0.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Osterweis Management Inc holds 1.99% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 77,345 shares. Personal Cap Advsr owns 3,733 shares. Alkeon Mngmt Ltd stated it has 500,876 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Northwest Inv Counselors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1,538 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Kingfisher Cap Llc holds 0.13% or 588 shares. M&T Bankshares, a New York-based fund reported 236,128 shares. Consulate reported 1,050 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 19,483 shares. Glenmede Co Na accumulated 668,496 shares or 1.07% of the stock.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37 million and $150.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11,900 shares to 70,600 shares, valued at $4.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 5,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,665 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $202.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,708 shares to 20,290 shares, valued at $3.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 27,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,874 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).