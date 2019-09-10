Mirador Capital Partners LP Maintains Stake in Microsoft (MSFT); Janney Montgomery Scott Lifted Its Lamar Advertising New A (LAMR) Stake by $338,989; Shares Declined

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 573.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 11,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,822 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, up from 2,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $135.38. About 21.02 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 19/03/2018 – The Register: Breaking up is hard to do: More drama with #Airbus, new bae Google and Microsoft. Apparently Redmond still has a; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 08/03/2018 – Comodo CA Launches Industry Leading Certificate Manager 6.0 for Next Generation Digital Certificate Management & Automation; 06/03/2018 – Egress Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 24/05/2018 – The Microsoft CEO was quick to cover topics like data privacy and cyberattacks in his speech; 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Lamar Advertising New A (LAMR) by 6.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 4,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% . The institutional investor held 70,567 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.59M, up from 66,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Lamar Advertising New A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $76.86. About 223,597 shares traded. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 11.34% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 2,470 shares. Cardinal Mgmt accumulated 80,894 shares. Chesley Taft Ltd Co invested 3.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 65,220 were accumulated by Beck Cap Management Llc. Evergreen Cap Management Lc reported 314,161 shares. 80,700 were reported by Osher Van De Voorde Management. Muhlenkamp And invested 7.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt reported 4.61% stake. Moreover, Twin Capital Mngmt has 3.99% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 687,130 shares. Burt Wealth accumulated 13,012 shares. Fdx Advisors Inc has 0.9% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 188,676 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Co stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tradition Mgmt Lc reported 2.27% stake. Sterling Invest Mgmt Inc has 3.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Private Asset Mngmt invested in 2.43% or 115,681 shares.

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 18,327 shares to 20,795 shares, valued at $431,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 55,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,761 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MSFT Stock Hits All-Time High: Can it Keep the Momentum Going? – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock is a Great Safe-Haven Buy Amid Market Uncertainty – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70 billion and $12.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church Dwight Company (NYSE:CHD) by 17,087 shares to 45,979 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishs Usd Invt Grd Bd Etf (CRED) by 9,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,848 shares, and cut its stake in United Bankshares Inc Wv (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold LAMR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 79.57 million shares or 2.68% less from 81.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dean Invest Assoc Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). 410,046 are owned by Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us Incorporated. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management stated it has 0% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Shell Asset Management holds 0.02% or 10,847 shares in its portfolio. Scout Invs holds 234,727 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And, New York-based fund reported 198,406 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Quantbot Technologies LP reported 0.01% stake. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0.05% or 2.10 million shares. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Counselors owns 2,681 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Limited Co holds 486,289 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,150 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 523,782 shares.