Mirador Capital Partners LP Maintains Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS); As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shares Rose, Holder Lodestar Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Stake by $319,410

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 269.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 14,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 19,808 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 5,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video); 13/05/2018 – DISNEY:`AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EST INCL $200M FROM CHINA; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR; 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…; 08/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger: Confident deal with Fox will close; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF’S BOARD RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER AGREEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc sold 1,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 76,171 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.85 million, down from 77,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $276.15. About 1.04M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 23.97 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baillie Gifford Co has 0.71% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). The Minnesota-based Sit Inv Assoc has invested 0.27% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 10,517 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 1,638 are owned by Rodgers Brothers. Coldstream Capital invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). King Luther Capital Mgmt holds 2.72% or 1.30M shares in its portfolio. Kcm Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 3,038 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Moreover, Compton Capital Ri has 2.04% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 84,619 shares stake. Gotham Asset Limited Liability holds 40,601 shares. 14,513 are held by Capital Fund Mngmt Sa. California-based Advisor Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.44% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Crestwood Gp Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 2,763 are held by Hallmark.

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87M and $935.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Et (VTI) by 2,218 shares to 77,974 shares, valued at $11.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Dividend App Etf (VIG) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Company owns 0.05% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 18,829 shares. Moreover, Court Place Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.68% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 15,220 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp reported 3.05 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.26% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Chase Counsel Corporation reported 0.64% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited holds 0.32% or 8,220 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 174,449 shares. Raymond James Fin Services Advsrs reported 733,333 shares. Beacon Group has invested 0.39% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Principal Grp Inc Incorporated has 0.43% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4.17M shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Incorporated owns 72,600 shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. Altavista Wealth Management Inc holds 37,751 shares. Aviance Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,616 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Cullinan Assoc Inc accumulated 1.19% or 142,657 shares. Sequoia Advsrs Limited Company stated it has 0.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 59,821 shares to 101,470 shares, valued at $4.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 18,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,795 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).