Mirador Capital Partners LP Maintains Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS); As Gildan Activewear (GIL) Share Value Rose, Shareholder North Point Portfolio Managers Has Lowered Holding by $1.95 Million

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) by 14.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold 55,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 335,701 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08 million, down from 391,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $36.83. About 214,616 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 269.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 14,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 19,808 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 5,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.08% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $134.66. About 20.62 million shares traded or 132.86% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game: Media analyst; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 22/03/2018 – Citizen to Become Official Timepiece of Walt Disney World® Resort, Disneyland® Resort and Marvel New Media’s Creative Space; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney’s Perpetual Growth Machine – The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Another Big Acquisition for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney -5.4% as theme park attendance down – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Disney’s Stock Falls After Q3 Earnings, Sales Miss – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Imperial Capital Remains A Disney Bull Following Fox Closure – Benzinga” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harbour Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 26,408 shares for 2.17% of their portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset Management has invested 1.53% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Family Firm Inc has 0.16% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.69 million shares. The Hong Kong-based Myriad Asset Mngmt has invested 1.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Washington Trust Bancorp holds 73,418 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Odey Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hudock Cap Gru Ltd Liability Company invested 0.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Riverpark Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 2.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Waddell And Reed Fincl Inc holds 0.32% or 1.17M shares. Sarasin Prns Llp holds 473,812 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Kellner Limited Com invested in 0.67% or 8,810 shares. Pettee Investors Inc holds 1.92% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 27,408 shares. Mai Cap invested 0.41% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Whitnell And stated it has 35,120 shares or 1.5% of all its holdings.

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 55,839 shares to 49,761 shares, valued at $905,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 10,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,492 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.