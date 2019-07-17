Mirador Capital Partners LP Lowered Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding by $396,768 as Shares Declined; Uniqure Nv (Call) (QURE) Shares Rose While Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Decreased Stake by $1.94 Million

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (Call) (QURE) by 14.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 32,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93M, down from 232,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Uniqure Nv (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $71.91. About 119,604 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 81.88% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 77.45% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss $79.3M; 30/04/2018 – UniQure: Robert Gut and David Meek Nominated to Bd of Directors; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV QURE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $26; 30/04/2018 – uniQure Announces Presentations at the Upcoming Annual Meeting of The American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT); 09/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V. | COLLER INTL PARTNERS V A LP: SC 13D/A; 29/05/2018 – uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Has $159M of Cash and Cash Equivalents as of Dec 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss/Shr $2.94; 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFERING AT $28.50/SHR; 16/05/2018 – FORUNIQURE B.V. REPORTS 13.81 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN UNIQURE NV AS OF 23 APRIL 2018 – SEC FILING

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 8,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,563 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 51,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.5. About 8.81M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Accrual Cuts 1Q Net by $800M, or 16c/Share; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Sued by FX Trader Claiming Wrongful Termination; 21/05/2018 – Mark Tepper Law firm Alerts Investors Clock Ticking on Breitburn Claims; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Bad News is Pretty Much All Out: CFO — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS UNDERWEIGHT ON AUSTRALIAN BANKS; 26/04/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – CFPB: Assessed $1 Billion Penalty Against Wells Fargo and Credited $500 Million Penalty Collected by OCC Toward Satisfaction of its Fine; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Says Fed Asset Cap Isn’t as Painful as It Thought; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo settles securities fraud suit for $480m

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Street Nc owns 23,380 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Webster Retail Bank N A holds 21,015 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 2.63 million shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Ims accumulated 19,829 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Maltese Capital Management Lc accumulated 165,000 shares. Basswood Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4.43% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1.41 million shares. Fort Point Ptnrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.09% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Sandy Spring State Bank accumulated 33,854 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Inc Oh invested in 228,136 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Asset has invested 0.7% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). North Star Asset Management owns 30,119 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Lc holds 123,139 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Epoch Invest Partners holds 0.35% or 1.65M shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Grp has invested 0.03% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 379,336 were accumulated by Agf Invests.

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 89,286 shares to 260,288 shares, valued at $5.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 23,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sutro Biopharma Inc by 30,000 shares to 437,889 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 40,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.49M shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).