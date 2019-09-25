Mirador Capital Partners LP Lowered Stake in Extreme Networks (EXTR) by $812,400; Willingdon Wealth Management Raised Duke Energy New (DUK) Stake by $535,392; Stock Value Declined

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 19.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 6,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 36,775 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.25 million, up from 30,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $95.91. About 1.49 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 30/04/2018 – Smart City Media and Duke Energy One Launch Game-changing Partnership with Louisville CityPost; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED PRESENTLY; 16/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Dwight Jacobs to Become Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer; 08/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas reminds its customers and communities to be vigilant about avoiding utility scams; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Evaluating Possibility of Extending Nuclear Operating Licenses; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 27/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida recognized as Tree Line USA utility for 12th consecutive year; 10/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 57% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 26/04/2018 – Duke Energy Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 36.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 135,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.01% . The institutional investor held 236,419 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53 million, down from 371,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $927.27 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $7.64. About 542,521 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 3.21% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 24/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Credit Suisse Conference Jun 15; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks on Track to Grow 2019 Rev 3 to 5% in Combined Portfolio as Compared to 2H 2018 Run-rate; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 16C TO 23C, EST. 29C; 02/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Launches Extreme Capital Solutions to Bring Flexible Financing Options to Customers and Partners; 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR $40 MLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT, $190 MLN FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 23/04/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Extreme Networks, Inc; 30/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces that Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) Securities Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss; 23/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 15; 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, BORROWED ABOUT $200 MILLION UNDER THE SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES TO PAY OFF EXISTING DEBT; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Adj EPS 16c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 151,714 were accumulated by Huntington State Bank. Moody Bancshares Division holds 0.2% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 78,833 shares. Franklin Street Nc invested in 12,625 shares or 0.14% of the stock. River Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership owns 2,550 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Philadelphia Trust Communication holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 152,311 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 0% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Finemark Retail Bank & has 99,365 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. 109,599 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insur Co. Wendell David Assoc invested 0.07% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Luminus Limited Liability has invested 0.33% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Monetary Gru Incorporated holds 3,683 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Llc accumulated 1,183 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Com stated it has 505,014 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Co reported 0.05% stake. Invsts Asset Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv holds 0.23% or 3,905 shares in its portfolio.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $430.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 23,075 shares to 66 shares, valued at $7,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 16,363 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold EXTR shares while 46 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 93.09 million shares or 1.32% more from 91.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Rech (Trc) stated it has 937 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 93,791 shares. Diversified Strategies Lc, a Louisiana-based fund reported 23,270 shares. Teton Advsr invested in 461,000 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Bridgeway Capital stated it has 55,600 shares. Moreover, Maverick Cap has 0.02% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 3.16M shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Menta Cap Llc holds 0.32% or 117,706 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of America De stated it has 228,009 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio reported 121,700 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 0.01% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 751,200 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Barclays Pcl holds 224,302 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 85,543 shares.

Analysts await Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 400.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Extreme Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 500.00% negative EPS growth.