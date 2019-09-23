Mirador Capital Partners LP Lifted Its Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Shares Declined; Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Holder Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 7,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 93,975 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.96 million, down from 101,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $61.8. About 8.18 million shares traded or 144.92% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 15.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 253 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,898 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.59 million, up from 1,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 5.56 million shares traded or 69.98% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/05/2018 – Amazon’s board has recommended that shareholders reject the proposal; 31/05/2018 – Amazon blocks Australian customers from its overseas websites; 10/05/2018 – Progressive Grcr: Amazon Introduces Prime-Exclusive Pet Care Private Label; 06/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos becomes first $100B mogul on Forbes list; 23/03/2018 – HeisenbergReport: T-Oger or Kr-Arget? Target, Kroger Thinking About Merging Before Amazon Murders Them Both; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Closes in on Title of Largest U.S. Company; 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: REAL ISSUES W/ AMAZON, NOT THE ONES TRUMP GOING AFTER; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is backing Ecobee, a smart thermostat company, just days after buying Ring; 30/05/2018 – Bitglass 2018 Report: Cloud Security Adoption Trails Cloud Usage, Leaving Two Thirds of Organizations Vulnerable; 17/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos takes a jab at President Trump in his tweet praising @washingtonpost for its Pulitzer win

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Advisers Limited Liability Com holds 0.32% or 26,146 shares in its portfolio. Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 683 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 79,755 shares. Ratan Capital Management Lp has 3,100 shares. Fayez Sarofim, Texas-based fund reported 114,063 shares. 4,992 are owned by Timber Creek Mgmt Limited Co. 30,350 are owned by Capital Interest Ca. Jnba Financial Advsrs holds 0.43% or 1,106 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 10,286 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd has invested 1.85% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Allstate has 1.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Davy Asset Ltd has 1.14% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd accumulated 2,887 shares. Greatmark Prns invested 0.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al has 0.41% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $202.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 324 shares to 2,733 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,148 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuwave Mngmt Limited holds 3,312 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Tru Of Oklahoma accumulated 0% or 15,631 shares. Moreover, Paloma Ptnrs Management has 0.04% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 36,264 shares. First Midwest Retail Bank Trust Division holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 15,452 shares. British Columbia Invest Management Corporation invested in 522,136 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, Louisiana-based fund reported 28,600 shares. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.13% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Financial Architects holds 0% or 161 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 1.01 million shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Ltd Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 10,762 shares. Hm Payson & holds 4,145 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank owns 336,918 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Roundview Capital Ltd Com has 20,035 shares. 33,030 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co. Altrinsic Glob Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 1.22M shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.