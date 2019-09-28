Mirador Capital Partners LP Lifted Its Merck & Co (MRK) Stake by $1.60 Million as Share Price Rose; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Mcf Advisors Has Cut Its Holding

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 258.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 19,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 26,762 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24 million, up from 7,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $82.91. About 7.18M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 07/03/2018 – EISAI, MERCK & CO. TO JOINTLY DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 16/05/2018 – Eiger Announces Expanded License Agreement with Merck for Investigational Candidate Lonafarnib and Collaboration with The Proge; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 17/05/2018 – GERMAN GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR MERCK KGAA’S MAVENCLAD; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Announces Positive Phase llB Results for Evobrutinib in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; 18/04/2018 – blacq: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit: sources FRANKFURT/NEW YORK (Reuters) – Generic; 07/03/2018 – Merck, Eisai sign deal to further develop, sell Eisai cancer drug; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of ImmunoPulse® IL-12 and KE; 16/04/2018 – Preclinical Data Presented at AACR 2018 Shows Esperance Pharmaceuticals’ EP-100 Is Synergistic with PARP Inhibitor Olaparib in Ovarian Cancer

Mcf Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcf Advisors Llc sold 2,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 25,225 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77M, down from 28,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcf Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 5.30M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $202.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 8,599 shares to 1,246 shares, valued at $250,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 12,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,316 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bollard Grp Limited Liability holds 139,425 shares. S&Co has invested 3.54% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Art Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.18% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 38,477 shares. Texas-based Fruth has invested 0.33% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). City Com holds 16,995 shares. Cypress Cap Group has invested 0.79% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Torch Wealth Management Ltd Company reported 26,418 shares. Css Ltd Com Il has invested 0.01% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Andra Ap stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Viking Fund Management Limited Company stated it has 0.45% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Polar Llp has 1.24M shares. Capstone Financial Advsrs owns 3,215 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Amica Mutual Insurance holds 76,211 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. 160,456 are owned by Middleton Company Inc Ma. Augustine Asset Mgmt has invested 4.85% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Mcf Advisors Llc, which manages about $859.51M and $604.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,936 shares to 45,725 shares, valued at $13.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 28,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,993 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (FLRN).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Van Strum And Towne has 3.79% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 1.32M shares. Moreover, Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corp has 0.36% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 106,513 were reported by Torch Wealth Ltd Llc. Bamco New York invested in 0% or 1,796 shares. Halsey Associate Ct invested 0.41% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). North Carolina-based Horizon Invs Limited Company has invested 0.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Excalibur Management reported 3.1% stake. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated reported 12,048 shares. Trustco Bankshares Corp N Y owns 29,204 shares. Hollencrest Cap Management has invested 0.31% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fjarde Ap owns 789,411 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Vermont-based Tru Of Vermont has invested 1.33% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Markston Int Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.66% or 51,304 shares in its portfolio.

