Mirador Capital Partners LP Lifted Five9 (FIVN) Stake by $694,824; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Regions Financial Upped Holding

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 184.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 13,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 20,990 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, up from 7,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $53.91. About 622,639 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Reports First Quarter Revenue Growth of 25% to a Record $58.9 Million; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Named as One of the Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q REV. $58.9M, EST. $55.1M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 29,031 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 1.98M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $151.76M, up from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 7.47 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/03/2018 – Exxon CEO: Trump tariffs move us ‘in the opposite direction’ from tax cut and deregulation benefits; 04/04/2018 – Iraq ministry, Exxon still in talks on boosting oil output; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Facility Startup Could Come as Early as 2021; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO BOOST PERMIAN PRODUCTION FIVEFOLD; 11/04/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT IS LIKELY TO START IN 2023-2024 – COCHRANE; 07/03/2018 – XOM SEES TRIPLING UPSTREAM EARNINGS BY ’25, DOUBLING DOWNSTREAM; 28/05/2018 – ENI, EXXON, OIL AND GAS PLAN OFFSHORE DRILLING IN PAKISTAN: APP; 10/04/2018 – EXXON, QATAR IN TALKS ON U.S. SHALE DEAL -WSJ CITING; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS FOREIGN EXPANSION FOCUS ON LATIN AMERICA, MEXICO, MEDITERRANEAN, LOOKING AT MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECTS; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 77,016 shares to 290,766 shares, valued at $20.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 7,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,086 shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY).

