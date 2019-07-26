Mirador Capital Partners LP Increases Holding in Microsoft (MSFT); As Xilinx (XLNX) Valuation Declined, Sensato Investors Has Boosted Stake by $7.31 Million

Sensato Investors Llc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 170.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc bought 58,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 92,051 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67 million, up from 34,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $127.59. About 6.86 million shares traded or 72.48% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Industry’s First 3U VPX Solution to Feature new Xilinx RF System-on-Chip Technology; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER; 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX); 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 573.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 11,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,822 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, up from 2,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $140.19. About 18.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Heads to Google to Lead Cloud Policy; 26/04/2018 – MSFT SEES 4Q PRODUCTIVITY,BUSINESS PROCESSES REV $9.55B-$9.75B; 19/04/2018 – PCL Construction and Microsoft are Building Smart; 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT RELEASES MICROSOFT SECURE SCORE, ATTACK SIMULATOR; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly planning a new Surface to rival the iPad; 03/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity Names Steve Subar President and Chief Executive Officer; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – DEWALT® Expands Battery and Charger Offerings

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62B and $357.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 32,200 shares to 93,601 shares, valued at $7.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 35,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,400 shares, and cut its stake in Au Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.07% or 37,875 shares. Architects invested in 108 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 46,409 are held by Credit Agricole S A. Palisade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Nj stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Stephens Inv Mngmt Grp Incorporated Limited Liability accumulated 62,713 shares. First Long Island Invsts Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2,687 shares. Meritage Mngmt reported 1.05% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Natixis reported 667,850 shares. Zweig invested in 0.22% or 15,909 shares. Robecosam Ag has invested 3.63% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Sit Invest Associate invested 0.22% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Fenimore Asset Inc owns 268,424 shares. First Merchants Corporation reported 41,133 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. South Dakota Inv Council holds 15,400 shares.

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Xilinx (XLNX) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” on January 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Xilinx (XLNX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,109.09 up 17.93 points – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Wall Street gives up record high following weak results, Draghi – StreetInsider.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Xilinx (XLNX) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen & Steers reported 0.03% stake. Sei has invested 2.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Meridian Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 1.88% or 27,236 shares in its portfolio. Notis, Alabama-based fund reported 51,602 shares. Tradition Cap Limited Company holds 2.27% or 70,805 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Limited Company holds 1.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 45,482 shares. Windward Management Ca holds 0.38% or 25,145 shares in its portfolio. Atika Capital Mngmt has invested 1.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bokf Na has invested 1.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baillie Gifford & Company stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Merian Investors (Uk) Limited reported 1.35 million shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt accumulated 1.08 million shares. Amer Asset Mngmt stated it has 20,869 shares. Cincinnati Ins holds 4.74% or 1.43M shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bank owns 125,941 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.