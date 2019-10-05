Mirador Capital Partners LP Increased Merck & Co (MRK) Position; Symphony Asset Management Has Raised Its Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Position by $458,374; Stock Declined

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 258.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 19,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 26,762 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24M, up from 7,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85. About 7.01M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: EMA VALIDATED LYNPARZA MAA FOR REVIEW; 07/03/2018 – MERCK – AS PER DEAL, EISAI IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $385 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH ACHIEVEMENT OF CERTAIN CLINICAL AND REGULATORY MILESTONES; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR- ANNOUNCED NON-EXCLUSIVE, CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF NEKTAR’S NKTR-214, IN COMBINATION WITH SYNDAX’S ENTINOSTAT; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA 4Q Ebitda Pre-Exceptionals at EUR1.01B; 09/05/2018 – Global Non-insulin Diabetes Therapeutics Market Forecasts to 2022 – Key Players are AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Eiger Announces Expanded License Agreement with Merck for Investigational Candidate Lonafarnib and Collaboration with The Proge; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 58.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 2,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 6,104 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24M, up from 3,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $210.57. About 785,812 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 Palo Alto Networks Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–Expand Emergency Department Facilities – 640-396 VA Palo Alto HCS -; 16/05/2018 – Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner; 24/05/2018 – PALO VERDE 2 EXPECTED BACK ON LINE THIS WEEKEND: OPERATOR; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Evident.Io; 17/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Earns Recommended Rating for Traps Advanced Endpoint Protection Offering in NSS Labs Report; 23/04/2018 – LIGHT STREET’S KACHER PITCHES PALO ALTO NETWORKS LONNG AT SOHN; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BAYER HEALTHCARE PHARMA, ROCHE PALO ALTO, GALENA BIOPHARMA

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99 billion and $478.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan Etf by 220,000 shares to 143,313 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avaya Holdings Corp by 167,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.50M shares, and cut its stake in Radian Group Inc Com (NYSE:RDN).

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $202.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 3,244 shares to 3,933 shares, valued at $616,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,733 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1.