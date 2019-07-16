Mirador Capital Partners LP Holds Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS); York Capital Management Global Advisors Has Decreased Stake in F M C (FMC) by $53.64 Million as Shares Rose

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 269.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 14,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,808 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 5,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $144.21. About 3.29M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney; 30/05/2018 – ASICS and Disney Team Up to Get Families Moving; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets; 29/05/2018 – “Rogue One” had been Disney’s lowest-grossing film in the franchise, bringing in $155 million for its 2016 debut; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber)

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 47.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 705,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 773,295 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.41 million, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $84.73. About 216,072 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has declined 2.74% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 29/03/2018 – FMC EXPECTS 1Q ADJUSTED EARNINGS TO EXCEED HIGH END OF PRIOR; 28/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: FMC Corporation – 09/30/2018; 18/04/2018 – FMC GlobalSat, e3 Systems Sign Certified Distribution Agreement; 09/03/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N SAYS ANDREW SANDIFER APPOINTED CFO; 09/03/2018 – FMC NAMES CFO GRAVES AS CEO OF SEPARATED TRADED LITHIUM CO; 21/05/2018 – FMC Corp Names Mark Douglas President and COO; 29/03/2018 – FMC EXPECTS 1Q ADJ. EPS TO EXCEED HIGH END OF GUIDANCE RANGE; 23/05/2018 – CARA THERAPEUTICS INC – CARA WILL SOLELY PROMOTE KORSUVA INJECTION IN ALL NON-FMC CLINICS IN U.S. AND RETAIN ALL PROFITS FROM THOSE SALES; 04/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 20/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16

Analysts await FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $1.66 EPS, down 6.74% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.78 per share. FMC’s profit will be $218.54M for 12.76 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by FMC Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 135,852 shares to 593,790 shares, valued at $17.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc by 95,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 924,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Quorum Health Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com has 1,427 shares. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank holds 0.08% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 11,576 shares. Group Inc One Trading Lp owns 68 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 115,281 are owned by Chevy Chase Trust Holding. Nordea Invest invested in 6,652 shares or 0% of the stock. Iowa-based Cambridge Inv Advsrs has invested 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). The Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). First Manhattan invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Conning holds 0.01% or 2,598 shares. Utah Retirement System reported 25,299 shares stake. United Finance Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 3,061 shares. 132,147 were reported by Barclays Public Lc. Retail Bank Of America Corp De has 0.01% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg Sa has 0% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 3,271 shares.

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Price At Which I’ll Repurchase FMC – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think FMC (NYSE:FMC) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FMC Is A Value Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on January 10, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “TechnipFMC Awarded Subsea Contracts for Anadarko’s Mozambique LNG – Business Wire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FMC goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvest Management Lc, a New York-based fund reported 45,001 shares. California-based Phocas Financial Corp has invested 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.72% or 149,955 shares. Linscomb & Williams Incorporated has invested 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 350,601 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Coastline Tru Company accumulated 0.71% or 43,015 shares. Nomura Hldgs accumulated 352,556 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Decatur Capital Management Inc holds 1.93% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 90,039 shares. Founders Finance Ltd has invested 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Natixis Advsrs Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 438,341 shares. Tctc Limited holds 0.29% or 47,968 shares. Twin Management Inc invested 1.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Company invested 0.89% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). City Holdings Communications has invested 1.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lbmc Advsrs Limited Liability, a Tennessee-based fund reported 10,494 shares.

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 59,821 shares to 101,470 shares, valued at $4.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 18,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,795 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR).