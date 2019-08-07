Mirador Capital Partners LP Holding in Boeing Co (BA) Has Upped by $1.44 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Fedex (FDX) Share Price Declined, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Increased by $1.44 Million Its Stake

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 7,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 197,345 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.80 million, up from 189,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $158.91. About 841,254 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 21/03/2018 – RPT-FedEx to scan every parcel at two Texas facilities after blast; 10/05/2018 – FedEx Releases 2018 Global Citizenship Report; 30/04/2018 – FedEx at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 20/03/2018 – Globalnews.ca: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 21/03/2018 – Next-Gen Marketing Leaders from FedEx and Evernote to Give Keynotes at the 19th Annual Marketing Impact 2025: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange; 22/03/2018 – FedEx Sinks Most in Five Years as Trump Tariffs Stoke Trade Fear; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 11/05/2018 – Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022 with DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & United Parcel Service Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO BUY GROUP ANNUITY PACT TO CUT PENSION OBLIGATIONS; 13/03/2018 – Curse of the shy : Former Saints RB Travforest Cadet has signed a 3yr deal with Fedex, sources said

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 329.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 3,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,939 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 1,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $328.74. About 1.53 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/05/2018 – Boeing Eyes Air Supremacy — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – BA/@wto: Appellate Body issues report on EU compliance in Airbus dispute #TradeDisputes; 12/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 28/03/2018 – BOEING HIT BY WANNACRY VIRUS, FEARS IT COULD CRIPPLE SOME VITAL AIRPLANE PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT- SEATTLE TIMES, CITING MEMO; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEEING GROWING MILITARY, FREIGHT DEMAND FOR 767; 15/05/2018 – WTO FINDS SOME EU AIRBUS SUBSIDIES STILL HARM BOEING SALES; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES $35B TOTAL DEALS IN PIPELINE AWAITING EX-IM CREDIT; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 23/05/2018 – BOEING – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ETIHAD AIRWAYS TO PROVIDE MULTIPLE CREW MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS; 23/03/2018 – FREELAND SAYS BOEING NOT APPEALING U.S. ITC RULING IS GOOD NEWS

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $9.92 million activity. $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. 8,500 shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL, worth $3.49M. $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by Smith Gregory D. On Monday, February 11 COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,137 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “6 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: SNAP, BA, V, F, TWLO – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates – Live Trading News” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “The Best Offense May Be Great Defense Stocks: 5 Top Picks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Co owns 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 204 shares. Signaturefd Llc invested in 5,575 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Stevens First Principles accumulated 0% or 11 shares. Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora holds 1.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 8,893 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 74,570 shares. 7,787 are held by First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca. Finemark Bank & Trust Tru owns 43,241 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Moreover, Stillwater Investment Ltd Liability Corp has 0.33% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,108 shares. Intll Ca holds 6,732 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And, New York-based fund reported 30,345 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp invested in 0.21% or 1.36 million shares. Caxton Associates Limited Partnership holds 1,724 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Ins Com reported 17,556 shares. Altavista Wealth Management invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Paragon Mngmt Lc invested in 65 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tivo Corp by 45,688 shares to 135,987 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 8,266 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,563 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley holds 0.06% or 1,442 shares in its portfolio. St Johns Investment Mgmt Communication Lc, a Florida-based fund reported 3,966 shares. Silvercrest Asset Group Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,821 shares. Ckw Fin Grp holds 950 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg has 1.05 million shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Bryn Mawr Tru has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Van Strum & Towne Inc reported 1,400 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Mirador Cap Partners Lp has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 20,100 were accumulated by Pub Sector Pension Inv Board. Roberts Glore Il has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Gp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.15% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 1,775 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 0.21% or 5,570 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 0.07% or 4,391 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Adv invested 0.48% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “UPS Adds Sunday Service; Forms Commercial Drone Unit And Files To Expand Operations – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of FDX, DBD, LB and JE – GlobeNewswire” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) – Pay No Mind To That Fiscal Year Behind The Curtain-FedEx – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “FedEx (FDX) call put ratio 5.7 calls to 1 put with focus on July weekly 170 calls – StreetInsider.com” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX), J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) – FMCSA To Expand Crash Preventability Program – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.