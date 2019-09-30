Mirador Capital Partners LP Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) Lifted by $1.14 Million; Pecaut & Company Lowered Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Stake by $1.07 Million

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 96.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 15,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 32,210 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34 million, up from 16,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $76.01. About 3.33 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – STUDY ALSO MET ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS (P<0.02) AT MONTH SIX; 24/04/2018 - AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Monotherapy Wasn't Powered for Statistical Significance; 26/04/2018 - AbbVie Rises on Hepatitis C Beat, Alexion on Study: Health Wrap; 17/04/2018 - LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO RECEIVES TENTATIVE FDA APPROVAL FOR GENERIC ANDROGEL, 1.62 PCT; 23/04/2018 - AbbVie Inc expected to post earnings of $1.80 a share - Earnings Preview; 02/04/2018 - Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 05/04/2018 - AbbVie to Grant Patent Licenses in Europe on Country-By-Country Basis; 14/05/2018 - CLINTON GROUP BOOSTED AVY, ABBV, FB, CAG, VIAB IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 - Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 18,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 43,450 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58M, down from 61,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $47.97. About 422,058 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “StockBeat: Apache Jumps as Oil Soars – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – S&P Slumps Despite Rising Oil Fueling Energy Rally – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Roan Resources and Key Energy Services among Energy/Materials gainers; Alexco Resource and Independence Contract Drilling among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04 million and $146.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 23 shares, valued at $7.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold XEC shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 93.00 million shares or 2.56% more from 90.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adage Prtnrs Group Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.85 million shares. Waddell & Reed has invested 0.08% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Tudor Et Al reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Regions Fin Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has 388,071 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Los Angeles Management & Equity Research Inc has 0.02% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Ing Groep Nv reported 8,171 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bridgewater Assoc LP accumulated 761,277 shares or 0.35% of the stock. 33,293 were accumulated by Fca Corp Tx. Blackrock stated it has 7.08 million shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 4,657 shares. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Co has 570,232 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Merian Invsts (Uk) invested 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 0.03% or 7,140 shares.

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 42.21% or $0.84 from last year’s $1.99 per share. XEC’s profit will be $116.65 million for 10.43 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.24% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. The insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. Schumacher Laura J bought $1.76 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, September 16. 30,000 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.02 million were bought by Gosebruch Henry O. On Thursday, August 29 Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,525 shares. On Friday, August 16 the insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorporation Of Mellon Corp has 0.31% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 15.80M shares. Cleararc Capital owns 20,101 shares. Massachusetts-based Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cheviot Value Limited Com invested in 32,656 shares. First Long Island Investors Limited Liability Company holds 116,919 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Selway Asset accumulated 34,400 shares. Advisors Llc reported 0.03% stake. Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited invested 0.43% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Neville Rodie And Shaw has 88,219 shares. Us Bankshares De has invested 0.65% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cordasco Finance Network reported 0.07% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Westwood Holdings reported 9,593 shares stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 18,634 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insur Co has invested 0.39% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Coastline Tru stated it has 23,306 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings.

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $202.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 324 shares to 2,733 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 135,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,419 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “AbbVie (ABBV) and Allergan (AGN) Receive Second Request from FTC on Pending Transaction – StreetInsider.com” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “USPTO to review validity of Imbruvica patent – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “AbbVie to Present New and Updated Data From 22 Abstracts, Including Two Late-Breaking Abstracts for ABBV-951 and DUODOPA® (levodopa/carbidopa intestinal gel), at the International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders® – PRNewswire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Anxious About AbbVie? Here Are 4 Things You Should Know – Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Netflix, McDonald’s, Visa, More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 28, 2019.