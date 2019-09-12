Mirador Capital Partners LP Has Upped Its Abbvie (ABBV) Position by $1.14 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Penn Capital Management Co Has Trimmed Position by $1.55 Million

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in First Internet Bancorp (INBK) by 67.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 73,652 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.31% . The hedge fund held 35,645 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $768,000, down from 109,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in First Internet Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21. About 19,100 shares traded. First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) has declined 32.76% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.76% the S&P500. Some Historical INBK News: 20/03/2018 First Internet Bancorp to Pay Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ First Internet Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INBK); 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q Net $6.03M; 08/05/2018 – First Internet Bank Receives Honors; 10/05/2018 – iQlYl Becomes China’s First Internet Video Platform to Obtain Certification from China’s Top Digital Rights Organization; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q EPS 71c; 29/03/2018 – First Internet Bank Promotes Tom Smith to Regional Vice President; 21/05/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 22/03/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – IoT-Ready Alliance™ Introduces First Internet of Things Interface Specification – Enabling Future-proof Buildings

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 96.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 15,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 32,210 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34M, up from 16,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $70.6. About 3.91 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca: Phase 3 Mystic Trial Delayed for Imfinzi Antibody; 31/05/2018 – ABBVIE TO PRESENT NEW DATA FROM SEVERAL INVESTIGATIONAL STUDIES; 22/03/2018 – ABBV CITES MAGNITUDE OF EFFECT ACROSS MULTIPLE STUDY PARAMETERS; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Trial Also Assessed Efficacy of Imfinzi, Tremelimumab as Monotherapies; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 STUDY EVALUATING ROVALPITUZ; 13/03/2018 – X-Chem Announces Licensing of Two Discovery Programs to AbbVie

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Black Knight Inc by 29,083 shares to 45,969 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Physicians Rlty Tr (NYSE:DOC) by 70,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Allscript Misys Healtcar Sol (NASDAQ:MDRX).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $21,110 activity.

Analysts await First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 13.11% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.61 per share. INBK’s profit will be $5.28 million for 9.91 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by First Internet Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 2 investors sold INBK shares while 28 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 7.01 million shares or 1.82% more from 6.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 16,547 shares. Heartland accumulated 384,687 shares. Teton Advsr holds 0.08% or 36,440 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Cim Invest Mangement has invested 0.1% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Lsv Asset Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,300 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt accumulated 0% or 24,681 shares. Brandywine Invest Mngmt Limited Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). National Bank Of Mellon has invested 0% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Penn Cap Company invested in 0.08% or 35,645 shares. 13,472 were reported by Bank Of America Corporation De. Barclays Pcl invested in 6,509 shares or 0% of the stock. Kistler invested 0% of its portfolio in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Stifel accumulated 146,730 shares. Banc Funds Communication Ltd Liability Com invested in 139,000 shares. Fj Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.17% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK).

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $202.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 8,599 shares to 1,246 shares, valued at $250,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,733 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

