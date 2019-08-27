Mirador Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake By $396,768; Van Berkom & Associates Cut By $664,000 Its Primoris Svcs (PRIM) Stake

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased Primoris Svcs Corp (PRIM) stake by 1.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 33,200 shares as Primoris Svcs Corp (PRIM)’s stock declined 3.19%. The Van Berkom & Associates Inc holds 2.66M shares with $55.07 million value, down from 2.70 million last quarter. Primoris Svcs Corp now has $930.93 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.03% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $18.26. About 15,749 shares traded. Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) has declined 21.50% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PRIM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Primoris Services Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRIM); 12/03/2018 – Hugh Son: Scoop: #amazon accelerates push to sell everything from paper to factory parts to small businesses with plans for; 28/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES TO BUY WILLBROS GROUP,; 28/03/2018 – Primoris Services: Transaction Expected to Be Completed in 2Q of 2018; 28/03/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP – ANTICIPATES THAT WILLBROS’ LINEAL OIL & GAS OPERATIONS WILL BE INCORPORATED INTO PRIMORIS’ UTILITIES & DISTRIBUTION SEGMENT; 29/05/2018 – Primoris Services Project Was Awarded by the Texas Department of Transportation and Is Located Near Houston; 08/05/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES CORP PRIM.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.50 TO $1.70; 21/05/2018 – Primoris Services Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Primoris Services Sees 2018 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.70; 17/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: @Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in #Brazil

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) stake by 15.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mirador Capital Partners Lp analyzed 8,266 shares as Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)'s stock rose 0.37%. The Mirador Capital Partners Lp holds 43,563 shares with $2.11 million value, down from 51,829 last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New now has $196.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $44.62. About 5.41M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased Dxp Enterprises Inc New (NASDAQ:DXPE) stake by 41,901 shares to 1.14M valued at $44.52 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Intl Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) stake by 51,460 shares and now owns 1.75 million shares. Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold PRIM shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 36.60 million shares or 1.74% more from 35.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Pnc Ser holds 423 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 0% or 63,035 shares. Oppenheimer Asset has 2,659 shares. Northern Trust reported 722,426 shares. The Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Llc has invested 0.31% in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). Jpmorgan Chase And Co holds 10,201 shares. Victory Inc has invested 0% in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM). American International Gp invested in 0% or 26,664 shares. Advisory Svcs Limited Liability owns 259 shares. Envestnet Asset invested in 0% or 10,523 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) for 64,023 shares. 807,706 were reported by Segall Bryant Hamill Lc. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Co holds 16,482 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 4,067 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Among 8 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co has $63 highest and $4600 lowest target. $51.56’s average target is 15.55% above currents $44.62 stock price. Wells Fargo & Co had 23 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Wood to “Market Perform” on Monday, April 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by UBS. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, April 15 with “Hold”. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of WFC in report on Tuesday, May 21 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 15 by Buckingham Research.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Acropolis Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.14% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 18,066 shares. Pioneer Financial Bank N A Or owns 1.55% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 74,705 shares. Fsi Grp Ltd Co invested in 5.72% or 109,792 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Co owns 836,058 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Llc invested 2.53% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Crestwood Advsr Gru Lc has 413,162 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Destination Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability holds 67,148 shares. Numerixs Technology Incorporated has invested 0.59% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Jupiter Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Southeast Asset Advsrs reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). The Michigan-based Aspen Investment Management has invested 0.51% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 94,440 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs invested 0.05% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ims Management has invested 0.78% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.37 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.