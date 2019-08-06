Mirador Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Position By $396,768; 3M Co Has 0.98 Sentiment

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) stake by 15.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 8,266 shares as Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Mirador Capital Partners Lp holds 43,563 shares with $2.11M value, down from 51,829 last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New now has $205.75B valuation. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $46.93. About 19.02M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO: 2018 CCAR PROCESS IS `VERY BUSINESS AS USUAL’; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Expects Fed Asset Cap to Continue Into Early 2019 — 3rd Update; 26/04/2018 – Myers Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – CRAY SAYS ON APRIL 20, CO, WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 7, 2016 – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio (fully Phased-In) of 12.0%; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS ANNOUNCES ACCELERATED BUYBACK PACT WITH WELLS FARGO; 15/03/2018 – Caren Bohan: Exclusive: Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WILL BOOST BRANCH CLOSURES TO 300 FROM 250 IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Stanley Black

3M Co (MMM) investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 587 hedge funds increased or started new equity positions, while 601 decreased and sold positions in 3M Co. The hedge funds in our database now have: 375.82 million shares, down from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding 3M Co in top ten equity positions decreased from 65 to 53 for a decrease of 12. Sold All: 55 Reduced: 546 Increased: 452 New Position: 135.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.80 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Spinnaker Trust holds 12.28% of its portfolio in 3M Company for 587,837 shares. Somerset Group Llc owns 70,408 shares or 12.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, White Pine Capital Llc has 12.24% invested in the company for 160,083 shares. The Rhode Island-based Parsons Capital Management Inc Ri has invested 8.11% in the stock. Acg Wealth, a Georgia-based fund reported 244,044 shares.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $94.18 billion. The companyÂ’s Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; advanced ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; separation and purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. It has a 19.7 P/E ratio. The Company’s Safety and Graphics Business segment provides personal protection products, traffic safety and security products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules for asphalt shingles, and fall protection products.

Among 8 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co had 23 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of WFC in report on Wednesday, July 17 with “Neutral” rating. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”. Buckingham Research downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $51 target. Deutsche Bank maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) rating on Tuesday, May 21. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $4600 target. JP Morgan maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) rating on Tuesday, July 9. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and $47.5000 target. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 17. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 17.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.22 billion for 9.86 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 3,789 shares to 4,939 valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1. It also upped Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd stake by 23,796 shares and now owns 87,543 shares. Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd was raised too.

