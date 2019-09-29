Mirador Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Extreme Networks (EXTR) Position by $812,400 as Stock Price Rose; Northrock Partners Has Upped Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Holding

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 36.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 135,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.01% . The institutional investor held 236,419 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53 million, down from 371,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $893.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.36. About 475,302 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 3.21% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS 3Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 21C; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS 3Q ADJ REV $262.0M, EST. $268.2M; 30/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces that Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) Securities Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss; 29/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Rev $262M; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Extreme Networks Brings Solution Selling Track To ‘Sales Dojo’ Training Program; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Loss/Shr 12c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Extreme Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXTR); 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Adj EPS 16c-Adj EPS 23c; 02/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Launches Extreme Capital Solutions to Bring Flexible Financing Options to Customers and Partners

Northrock Partners Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 86.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc bought 1,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 3,408 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $707,000, up from 1,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $213.16. About 2.33M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 10/04/2018 – McDonald’s plans to expand its Nordic business; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO SAYS BREAKFAST WAS COMPETITIVE IN U.S. IN 1Q; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW VALUE MENU IS HELPING AVG CHECK IN U.S; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for employees; 22/05/2018 – Workers hit McDonald’s with new sexual harassment claims; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS U.S. GUEST COUNTS DECLINED IN 1Q; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Says It Expects to Prevent 150 Million Metric Tons of Emissions by 2030; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Contribute Capital Toward About 250 Restaurant Openings; 20/03/2018 – NLRB: Proposed Settlement Agreements Presented in McDonald’s USA, LLC, et. al; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-U.S. sanctions encourage McDonald’s to cook up Russian fries

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Mercantile Trust owns 17,971 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. 62,669 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Limited has 0.73% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 3,117 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Co reported 10,994 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt has 3,151 shares. Lvm Mgmt Mi reported 0.13% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Southeast Asset Advsr Inc invested in 0.11% or 2,049 shares. 267,567 were reported by Cibc World Markets. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 50.81 million shares. Hendershot Invests invested in 2,992 shares. Washington-based Brighton Jones has invested 0.11% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Argent Communications holds 0.59% or 28,230 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr reported 850 shares. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 374,176 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Sand Hill Glob Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 1,450 shares.

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47 million and $349.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWP) by 2,419 shares to 152,597 shares, valued at $21.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 7,869 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,747 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will McDonald’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCD) Earnings Grow Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McDonald’s brings Alexa into the hiring process – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “McDonald’s: Stability Has A Price, But Not $210 – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “McDonald’s Stock vs Dunkin’ Donuts – What’s Sweeter? – Forbes” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “McDonald’s To Acquire Apprente For Voice Tech – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $202.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 22,783 shares to 51,401 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 15,819 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

More notable recent Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Extreme Networks Named a Leader in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure for Second Consecutive Year – PRNewswire” on September 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Extreme Networks Paves the Way for Enterprise Networks of the Future – PRNewswire” published on April 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Extreme Networks +10.7% after Q4 beat – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Extreme Networks, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Extreme Networks to Acquire Aerohive Networks – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.06 EPS, down 400.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Extreme Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 500.00% negative EPS growth.