Mirador Capital Partners LP Has Lifted Boeing Co (BA) Stake; 1607 Capital Partners Position in Mfs Charter Income Tr (MCR) Increased by $686,952

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Mfs Charter Income Tr (MCR) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 98,136 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.49M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80 million, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mfs Charter Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $372.64M market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 25,432 shares traded. MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 329.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 3,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,939 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 1,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $3.78 during the last trading session, reaching $334.23. About 1.41M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPEFUL EX-IM BANK WILL RESTART OPERATIONS; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Is Said to Weigh Used 777 Makeovers to Beef Up Cargo Line; 08/05/2018 – Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet Ready for Charter; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 07/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS’ 787 ORDER ‘HASN’T GONE ANYWHERE’: BOEING’S KESKAR; 04/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS SAYS IN DIALOGUE WITH BOEING AND AIRBUS ON WIDEBODIES, FOUND BOEING TO BE PARTICULARLY CONSTRUCTIVE OF LATE; 29/03/2018 – Defense One: EXCLUSIVE: Boeing shakes up defense business again; Strianese to leave L3 board; Update from the U.K.; and more; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 10/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS 1Q 737 DELIVERIES 132, UP VERSUS 113 IN 1Q07; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH MAHINDRA, HAL FOR F/A-18 JETS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of Omaha Savings Bank Wealth owns 2,495 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.45% or 221,376 shares. Motco reported 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Punch Associates Inv Incorporated has invested 0.8% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Private Asset Management, California-based fund reported 2,199 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.74% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Eagle Asset Mgmt accumulated 7,372 shares. Cls Limited Co owns 6,750 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 1.15M shares. Legal And General Grp Pcl holds 0.59% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2.71 million shares. New England Rech And Mgmt reported 0.69% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lafleur Godfrey Lc has invested 2.78% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Liability Corporation reported 566,794 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Il reported 178,196 shares. Cohen Cap has invested 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 10,835 shares to 12,492 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tivo Corp by 45,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,987 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

