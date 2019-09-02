Mirador Capital Partners LP Has Increased Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $1.44 Million; Forte Capital Holds Holding in Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 329.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 3,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,939 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 1,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – Boeing has agreements with Iranian airlines for planes worth about $20 billion at list prices; 21/03/2018 – China Southern places $3.6 billion Boeing 737 MAX order for Xiamen Airlines subsidiary; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 17/04/2018 – BOEING: GATHERING INFORMATION AND READY TO PROVIDE ASSISTANCE; 22/03/2018 – Norway plans to buy electric planes, mimicking green car success; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Adj EPS $3.64; 04/05/2018 – CEO of British Airways-owner IAG declines comment on Norwegian; 23/03/2018 – EMBRAER SA SAYS NEGOTIATIONS WITH BOEING ARE ONGOING – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Boeing, Jet Airways Announce New Order for 75 737 MAX Airplanes; 20/04/2018 – BOEING HAS BEEN WORKING TO UNDERSTAND ROOT CAUSE: ESPER

Forte Capital Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc bought 4,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 33,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, up from 29,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.95% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $101.53. About 3.98 million shares traded or 85.77% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 23,725 shares. Paloma Partners owns 54,488 shares. Cibc Ww accumulated 0.03% or 32,632 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 278,479 shares. Fiera Capital has 0.11% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Connors Investor Service reported 105,552 shares stake. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 10,745 shares. Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.1% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 45,860 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 267,701 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) owns 73 shares. Oakworth owns 7,000 shares. Mason Street Ltd Llc stated it has 33,950 shares. 295,716 are held by Personal Advsrs. South State holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 3,309 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.

Forte Capital Llc, which manages about $660.10M and $277.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 26,136 shares to 94,413 shares, valued at $7.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Missouri-based Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.5% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 54,354 shares. Richard C Young And Co owns 19,955 shares. Markel Corp holds 0.6% or 94,400 shares in its portfolio. Copeland Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Argent Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Montag A And Assocs Inc reported 22,482 shares. Exchange Mgmt Inc has invested 0.14% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Virginia Retirement System Et Al owns 142,000 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Mckinley Mgmt Delaware reported 4,295 shares. First Merchants accumulated 2,160 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Aureus Asset Management Limited Com has 0.43% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Roanoke Asset Management Corporation Ny reported 27,236 shares. Affinity Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 23,359 shares. Caprock invested in 2,358 shares.

