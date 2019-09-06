Mirador Capital Partners LP Has Increased Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.38 Million; Corsair Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding in Huntsman (HUN) as Stock Declined

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 64.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 99,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The hedge fund held 55,260 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, down from 155,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $20.58. About 2.60M shares traded or 14.62% up from the average. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 14/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN BOOSTS BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO UP TO $1B; 23/05/2018 – Huntsman’s Board Approves Increase to Share Repurchase Authorization up to $1 Billion; Huntsman also Announces a New $1.2 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 23/05/2018 – Huntsman Gets New 5-Year $1.2 Billion Revolver; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman Acquires Demilec, A Leading North American Spray Polyurethane Foam Insulation Manufacturer; 29/05/2018 – Huntsman To Build New Polyurethanes Systems House In Dubai; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman Group 1Q Net Profit More Than Triples; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Huntsman’s Outlook To Positive; 12/03/2018 Huntsman Appoints Daniele Ferrari to its Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Conference Jun 14

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 573.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 11,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,822 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, up from 2,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $140.05. About 26.12M shares traded or 7.99% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – Outreach Hires Microsoft’s Pavel Dmitriev To Head Machine Learning Team; 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc; 27/03/2018 – EY launches EY Absolute™ with Microsoft to bring UK businesses increased efficiencies to finance function; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that despite threats of a trade war, the relationship between China and the U.S. will define the next 30 years; 15/05/2018 – lifelMAGE Announces LITE, a Breakthrough Capability to Build lnteroperable Clinical Networks; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Almost Never Sides With Female Employees Alleging Bias; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS SUPPORTS LEGITIMATE REFURBISHERS & RECYCLERS; 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard stated it has 2.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stillwater Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 173,387 shares or 4.46% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer And Inc reported 809,912 shares. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 2.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Co reported 1.05% stake. Goodwin Daniel L invested in 0.22% or 4,000 shares. Sterling Capital Management Lc accumulated 1.26 million shares. Diversified Invest Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 68,403 shares stake. M Hldg Secs has 45,206 shares. Adage Prtn Gru Ltd invested 2.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Macnealy Hoover Invest Mgmt owns 35,517 shares. Sei Invs holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5.09 million shares. Banque Pictet Cie holds 2.2% or 971,023 shares in its portfolio. Jolley Asset Management Ltd holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,502 shares. Cullen Mngmt Limited Co reported 537,095 shares.

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tivo Corp by 45,688 shares to 135,987 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 10,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,492 shares, and cut its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD).

Analysts await Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.84 per share. HUN’s profit will be $138.40M for 8.17 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Huntsman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $325.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 14,909 shares to 49,909 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,308 shares, and has risen its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX).