Mirador Capital Partners LP Has Increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position; Information Services Group Has 1.23 Sentiment

Information Services Group Inc (III) investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.08, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 32 institutional investors opened new and increased holdings, while 26 decreased and sold holdings in Information Services Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 21.08 million shares, down from 21.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Information Services Group Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 18 Increased: 21 New Position: 11.

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 269.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mirador Capital Partners Lp acquired 14,452 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Mirador Capital Partners Lp holds 19,808 shares with $2.20M value, up from 5,356 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $240.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.19% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 10.69M shares traded or 22.00% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR; 09/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger deserves praise for the company’s string of successful blockbuster films, according to @jimcramer; 15/04/2018 – Disney Blog: Lucasfilm reveals `Crew’ a new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story; 08/03/2018 – Jon Favreau Set To Write, Produce Live-action ‘Star Wars’ TV Series For Disney Streaming Service — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 14/03/2018 – Disney announces strategic reorganization, effective immediately; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’

Analysts await Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 54.55% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.11 per share. III’s profit will be $2.34M for 13.30 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Information Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Private Capital Management Llc holds 2.58% of its portfolio in Information Services Group, Inc. for 4.57 million shares. Thb Asset Management owns 1.46 million shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perritt Capital Management Inc has 0.7% invested in the company for 497,541 shares. The Minnesota-based Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has invested 0.3% in the stock. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc., a Texas-based fund reported 203,209 shares.

Information Services Group, Inc. provides technology insights, market intelligence, and advisory services in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $124.49 million. The firm offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and activities design; change management; market intelligence; and technology research and analysis. It has a 27.42 P/E ratio. It supports private and public sector organizations to transform and optimize their operational environments.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ar Asset Management has 1.89% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Colony Group Limited Liability Company reported 117,045 shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca owns 0.83% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 8,813 shares. Cordasco Financial Ntwk invested in 0.29% or 2,631 shares. Argent, Tennessee-based fund reported 49,949 shares. Zacks Investment Mgmt invested in 120,526 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Bruni J V & invested in 0.06% or 3,176 shares. Howland Cap Ltd holds 1.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 111,957 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Limited Com reported 67,606 shares. Usa Portformulas has invested 2.76% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bristol John W And holds 0.01% or 3,670 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd reported 17,943 shares. Mirador Prtnrs LP has invested 1.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Broad Run Invest Mgmt Lc holds 222,009 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.77% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 13.90% above currents $135.79 stock price. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, June 6. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, April 4. Imperial Capital downgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Monday, June 17 to “In-Line” rating. Barclays Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $15000 target. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, May 7 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 30. Imperial Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Monday, March 25. Imperial Capital has “Buy” rating and $129 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 9. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, April 12.

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased Tivo Corp stake by 45,688 shares to 135,987 valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 8,266 shares and now owns 43,563 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) was reduced too.

